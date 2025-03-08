Man Utd & Tottenham eye move to sign Jonathan David

Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly interested in signing LOSC Lille star Jonathan David, as per Caught Offside.

The 25-year-old has enjoyed a successful time at Stade Pierre Mauroy over the years, winning a Ligue 1 title and a Trophée des Champions trophy. Now, he has had a productive campaign this term, scoring 21 goals and registering 10 assists in all competitions.

However, the Canadian’s future has been a subject of attention in recent months as his existing deal will expire at the end of this season. It looks almost certain that he will leave Les Dogues as a free agent.

Caught Offside state that Man Utd and Tottenham are interested in signing him by taking advantage of his current contract. Apart from them, Chelsea, Barcelona and Newcastle United are also in this race.

Brighton and Hove Albion and West Ham United are also keen on hiring him but the player’s wishlist is to join a top-tier Premier League side. Therefore, it appears Man Utd, Spurs and Chelsea have an edge over other clubs in this race.

Battle

Man Utd have struggled with goal-scoring issues this season and it has widely been reported that Ruben Amorim wants to address this problem by signing an experienced prolific goal-scorer.

On the other hand, Tottenham decided to reinforce the frontline by signing Dominic Solanke for a club-record fee last summer. But, Spurs don’t have a proper backup option for the Englishman.

Richarlison is still at the club but hasn’t been able to stay fit in recent years. Moreover, they signed Mathys Tel in the winter window but he has joined on a loan deal and may return to Bayern Munich at the end of this season.

David is a talented player and has showcased his qualities at the highest level this season, helping his side beat Real Madrid and Atlético Madrid by putting his name on the scoresheet in the Champions League.

Therefore, he might be ready to take the next step in his career. The Canadian is a talented player and hiring a player of his calibre for free would be a great business for Man Utd or Tottenham if either club purchase him.

It remains to be seen where David goes if he eventually leaves Lille this summer.