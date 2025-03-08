Man Utd make contact to sign Jean-Philippe Mateta

Manchester United have reportedly opened talks over a deal to sign Crystal Palace star Jean-Philippe Mateta, as per French outlet L’Equipe.

The 27-year-old initially joined the Eagles from Bundesliga side Mainz on a loan deal back in 2021 before signing permanently in the following year.

Now, he has established himself as an integral part of Oliver Glasner’s starting eleven in recent times. Last season, he made 21 goal contributions in 25 Premier League starts.

He was even in the France team that won the Silver Medal in the Olympics last summer. So, the striker started the season slowly but has been in fine form in recent months, scoring 12 goals and registering two assists in 27 league appearances.

However, Mateta is set to remain sidelined for a brief period having picked up a head injury against Millwall in the FA Cup 5th round fixture last weekend.

It appears having been impressed by the 27-year-old’s recent eye-catching displays at Selhurst Park, the Red Devils are keen on purchasing him to address their goal-scoring problems.

Mateta to Man Utd

L’Equipe (via the Mirror) say that Man Utd have already intensified their efforts by commencing formal discussions with the player’s representatives to secure his services.

However, the South London side don’t want to let their star man leave for cheap as he has a contract until 2027 and want a fee of around £40m.

Man Utd purchased Joshua Zirkzee from Bologna last summer to support Rasmus Hojlund but Amorim doesn’t see the Dutchman as a proper centre-forward and has been using him in the No.10 position.

Therefore, youth team striker Chido Obi has been playing as a backup option to Hojlund. Moreover, the Dane hasn’t been able to showcase his best in the Premier League this season, scoring only twice in 22 appearances.

So, bolstering the attacking department by signing a new striker would be the right decision and Mateta might be a shrewd acquisition as he is an experienced Premier League player. The Frenchman’s addition may even help Hojlund develop his career if United hire him.

It is going to be interesting to see whether the record Premier League champions eventually secure his service in the upcoming transfer window.