Calafiori replaces Lewis-Skelly as Arteta makes one change | Predicted Arsenal XI vs Manchester United

Arsenal are on the road for the third time on the trot as they look to do the double over Manchester United in the Premier League in this evening’s meeting between the two at Old Trafford. Mikel Arteta’s side has not won its last couple of league matches, but having hammered PSV Eindhoven 7-1 in the Champions League, there is reason for the manager to believe he is the favourite against the Red Devils.

A victorious outing against Man United will strengthen Arsenal’s grip on the top four, while also continuing to give them an outside chance at winning the title should Liverpool dramatically slump in what remains of the season. Here is a look at how the visitors could line-up for the matchday 28 game.

Goalkeeper – David Raya is expected to keep his place between the sticks.

Defenders – Gabriel Magalhaes and William Saliba have been brilliant at the back for Arsenal this season and are likely to start as the central defenders once more. Likewise, Jurrien Timber is expected to get the nod at right back.

£42 million summer signing, Riccardo Calafiori, could return to the team after a goal and an assist off the bench in the PSV win. The Italian international might potentially replace Myles Lewis-Skelly.

Merino could lead the line once more

Midfielders – Thomas Partey is expected to keep his place in a holding role, while Declan Rice might play closely to the former Atletico Madrid star, though he will have the freedom to venture higher up the pitch. Martin Odegaard, on the other hand, is likely to continue as the attacking midfielder.

Forwards – Leandro Trossard and Ethan Nwaneri scored a goal apiece in the drubbing of PSV Eindhoven, and are both likely to keep their places on the left and right wings, respectively. Mikel Merino, who had a goal and assist in that game, might be preferred as the number nine once more.

Here is a look at how Arsenal might look on paper.