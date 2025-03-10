Man Utd could make summer move for Hayden Hackney



According to Givemesport, Manchester United could consider a move for Middlesbrough midfielder Hayden Hackney during this summer’s transfer window.

The Red Devils are expected to spend big at the end of the campaign and a new midfielder could be one of the priorities.

The futures of Christian Eriksen and Casemiro are uncertain at the moment, and the same can be said for Kobbie Mainoo, who has turned down a new long-term contract and he could reportedly move on.

Atalanta’s Ederson, Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton, and Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi are among premium options to bolster the midfield for manager Ruben Amorim over the summer.

However, should a deal prove complicated and expensive, Boro’s Hackney could be viewed as an affordable alternative.

Possible move

United have changed their transfer policy recently. The focus has been on signing young as well as experienced players entering the prime of their careers. Zubimendi or Ederson would be ideal choices for United while Wharton’s huge potential makes him another lucrative target for the next transfer window.

However, the Red Devils may have a limited budget for the summer if they don’t qualify for the Champions League by winning the Europa League this season. In that case, the club could be reluctant to spend around £50 million to sign one of their priority targets in Zubimendi, Ederson or Wharton this summer.

Hackney has yet to play at the highest level, having spent most of his young career with Boro in the Championship. However, the 22-year-old has shown plenty of promise this campaign. He has registered 5 goals and 2 assists from the no.6 role for Michael Carrick’s side.

The midfielder has completed 85% of his passes in the 2nd tier while winning an impressive 2.2 tackles and 4.8 duels per game. He has also registered a stunning 6.8 recoveries on average for the Riverside outfit, who have dropped 5 points behind the play-off positions amid their poor league form lately.

If Boro are not promoted to the top-flight, they could lean towards a potential transfer to boost their finances. United could capitalise on the situation to bring him to Old Trafford. With Amorim at the helm, United have a perfect manager to work with young players after his amazing track record at Sporting CP.