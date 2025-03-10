Liverpool target Milos Kerkez slapped with £38 million asking price

Liverpool left back Andy Robertson had a shoulder injury last year, which has adversely impacted his fitness and form. He will also turn 31 later this month, so the Reds have good reason to think about life after the Scottish international. And with Kostas Tsimikas a second fiddle option at best, it is imminent for them to be in the transfer market for a new full back soon.

According to Fabrizio Romano (via GiveMeSport), Arne Slot has ‘approved’ of the club’s interest in Bournemouth star Milos Kerkez, who has established himself as one of the best left backs in the Premier League this season. The transfer insider has added that the Cherries would be prepared to let him go if an offer close to £38 million is made.

Besides Liverpool, Kerkez had been linked with Manchester United as well in the recent past, although with their capture of Patrick Dorgu during the winter, Ruben Amorim could focus on rebuilding other areas of his squad. Therefore, Liverpool could have little competition in their attempt to land the Hungarian international this summer for what looks like a nominal fee.

Kerkez a worthy successor to Robertson

Andy Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold were among the deadliest full back duos in the world under Jurgen Klopp. Though the Englishman remains the cream of the crop, the former Hull City defender’s offensive attributes have particularly diminished. With that in mind, Milos Kerkez would be the ideal signing for Liverpool.

Kerkez has already shown his capabilities in the final third with two goals and five assists to his name in the Premier League this season. He is excellent with the ball at his feet and is capable of taking on players with nonchalance. Defensively, he is robust physically and is a terrific reader of the game as well, and at the age of just 21, Kerkez will definitely get better with experience.

His contract with Bournemouth is valid until June 2028, so the Cherries will be in a strong position to stay firm on their asking price although at £38 million, Liverpool could be getting their hands on a player who is already among the best in the English top flight. With Arne Slot already giving the green light to his signing, the Reds will fancy their chances of signing Kerkez this summer.