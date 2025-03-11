Liverpool prepared to battle Arsenal for Inter Milan forward Marcus Thuram

Liverpool are closing in on the Premier League title while being one of the leading contenders to lift the Champions League as well. However, much of their goal-scoring burden has fallen on Mohamed Salah’s shoulders and while Cody Gakpo has chipped in several times, Darwin Nunez has been amongst the biggest disappointments of the season and could be sold in the summer.

Apart from the Uruguayan international, Luis Diaz’s future has also come under the scanner and Diogo Jota’s performances have also not been up to the mark. In the upcoming transfer window, the addition of a goal-scorer is expected to be one of Liverpool’s key priorities and as per Caught Offside, the Reds are interested in signing Inter Milan hitman Marcus Thuram.

Thuram has been linked with Arsenal as well in recent times, and both Premier League sides sent scouts to watch him in the very recent past, the source has added. The French international is having a superb season with the Nerazzurri having scored 15 goals and assisted four times in all competitions this season. He has a £70 million release clause in his contract.

Liverpool may trump Arsenal to Thuram

Just like Liverpool, Arsenal are also prioritising a striker’s addition this summer although Mikel Arteta’s chief target seems to be RB Leipzig star Benjamin Sesko. The Gunners have kept tabs on him for the last 12 months and it is starting to look like they could get their hands on the Slovenian international later in 2025 off the back of a serious need to acquire a number nine.

Consequent to that, Liverpool are unlikely to encounter competition from Arsenal for Marcus Thuram. The former Borussia Monchengladbach striker could also be more inclined towards pursuing a career at Anfield given their exciting squad under Arne Slot, although the Reds are likely to have to pay his entire £70 million release clause to land the 27-year-old.

He is a vital part of Inter Milan’s plans alongside Lautaro Martinez, plus with a contract that runs until June 2028, the Serie A giants are unlikely to be keen on negotiating a lower sum. Nevertheless, Thuram is one of the world’s most potent players in the box with good creativity under his belt too, and would be an upgrade for Liverpool over many of their current options, so there is every reason to think he would be worth the investment.