Tottenham battling with Arsenal & Man Utd to sign Vlahovic

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly in a battle with Arsenal and Manchester United over a deal to sign Juventus forward Dusan Vlahovic, as per transfer journalist Graeme Bailey.

Spurs decided to reinforce the frontline by signing Dominic Solanke from AFC Bournemouth for a club-record fee last summer. But, he has taken time to settle down in his new surroundings, scoring 11 goals and registering six assists in all competitions this season.

The Englishman was out injured over the last couple of months, thankfully, he has now returned to full fitness. Richarlison is the other centre forward option the Lilywhites currently have but he has continued to struggle with injury problems and may be allowed to leave the club this summer.

Tottenham hired Mathys Tel from Bayern Munich in the winter window to strengthen the frontline but the Frenchman has joined on a loan deal and could return to his parent club at the end of this season.

Battle

Now, reporting on TBR Football, Bailey says that Ange Postecoglou’s side want a new striker in the upcoming window and have been keeping a close eye on Vlahovic’s situation at Juventus.

The forward has entered the final 16 months of his current contract and Juventus want to give him a new contract with a reduced salary package. However, the player isn’t willing to accept the Bianconeri’s proposal so negotiations between the two parties regarding the extension have broken down.

Therefore, Juventus are prepared to cash-in on him for a fee of just around £25m in fear of losing him for free in 2026. However, Manchester United and Arsenal are also keen on purchasing him by taking advantage of his current situation at Allianz Stadium.

Additionally, Chelsea, Aston Villa and Newcastle United are in this race as well. So, the forward isn’t short of potential suitors despite his recent struggles in the Italian top flight.

The Red Devils are reportedly planning to hire a new striker this summer following their struggles to score goals this season. On the other hand, Arsenal are willing to purchase a new prolific goalscorer to finally win the Premier League title.

Although Vlahovic, standing at 6ft 3in tall, has failed to showcase his best for Juventus, he is a talented player and is just 25. Therefore, he can still turn his future around and reach his full potential.

It remains to be seen whether Tottenham, Arsenal or Man Utd eventually manage to hire him if he leaves Juventus in the upcoming window.