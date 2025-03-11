Chelsea eyeing Kobbie Mainoo as £70 million transfer possibility emerges

Chelsea are expected to have yet another busy summer transfer window and among a list of several agendas, a midfielder’s signing is likely to have high priority. The Blues have been heavily reliant on Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo this season and while a number of secondary players have underperformed, Romeo Lavia’s fitness has been an issue in spite of his qualities.

The Blues have been linked with Manchester United teenager Kobbie Mainoo and according to Caught Offside, Chelsea are pondering over a move for the English international this summer. The Guardian has reported that the Red Devils might let go of him for £70 million this summer should they fail to tie him down to a fresh contract.

Mainoo currently earns a measly £20,000 per week at Old Trafford and has asked for a salary amounting to £180,000 weekly. With Sir Jim Ratcliffe recently admitting the club’s delicate financial situation, it remains to be seen whether the player’s demands will be met, failing which Man United have enough bargaining power over him given the validity of his deal till 2027.

£70 million is justified for Mainoo

Although a £70 million price might look unjust for a player with relatively less experience, Kobbie Mainoo has already earned his place at Manchester United while being a regular fixture for England as well. He has been highly-acclaimed by several legends of the sport, including Three Lions’ World Cup winner Gary Lineker, who called him an ‘incredibly impressive’ young talent.

Enzo Maresca would benefit by the addition of a player who is good at carrying the ball forward, especially in tight spaces. In Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo, the team has two very good deeper lying midfielders, but Chelsea have looked slow on the offensive transitions and the addition of a player like Mainoo would be crucial in helping them attack better.

As per Caught Offside’s report, the midfielder’s preference would be to join an Italian or Spanish side but it remains to be seen if any club from overseas is willing to match Man United’s asking price, as well as give into Mainoo’s lofty wage demands.