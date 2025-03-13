Liverpool ‘preparing’ to table bid to sign Ousmane Dembele

Liverpool are reportedly ‘preparing’ to make a formal proposal to sign Paris Saint-Germain forward Ousmane Dembele, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

The Reds enjoyed a stellar first half of this season under Arne Slot. They have been mounting a Premier League title charge and finished at the top of the table in the Champions League.

Moreover, they have reached the final of the Carabao Cup so they were dreaming about winning the quadruple this season at one stage.

However, they were knocked out of the FA Cup having been beaten by Plymouth Argyle in 4th round. Now, the Merseyside club have been eliminated from the Champions League after losing to Paris Saint-Germain.

Dembele played a key role in helping Les Parisiens win the tie as he scored a goal and also netted in the shootout. The Frenchman has been enjoying a stellar campaign thus far this season, scoring 29 goals and registering six assists in 36 appearances in all competitions.

Dembele to Liverpool

Fichajes state that following the Champions League disappointment, Liverpool are now willing to bolster the frontline by signing Dembele in the upcoming transfer window.

They are even preparing to table a formal £84m proposal but the French giants have no intention of letting him leave the club with his existing deal set to run until 2028.

The 27-year-old is comfortable with both feet and is a right winger by traits. But, he has been displaying his best in the centre-forward position this season.

Mohamed Salah has been the talismanic figure for Liverpool over the years but he has entered the final few months of his current contract. Therefore, it appears he is set to leave the club as a free agent this summer.

Salah has been in stellar form this season and is deemed one of the best players in the world. There aren’t many players better than him at the moment but Dembele could be an excellent acquisition for Liverpool if they purchase him as a potential replacement for the Egyptian.

It is going to be interesting to see whether the Merseyside club eventually manage to secure his service in the upcoming transfer window to strengthen the attacking department.