Man Utd & Liverpool eye move to sign Kaoru Mitoma

Manchester United and Liverpool are reportedly planning to make a move to sign Brighton and Hove Albion star Kaoru Mitoma, as per Caught Offside.

The 27-year-old joined the Seagulls from Japanese side Kawasaki Frontale back in 2021. He initially spent a season-long loan with the South Coast side’s sister club Royale Union Saint-Gilloise before showcasing his qualities in the Premier League in recent campaigns.

He has scored seven goals and registered three assists in 25 starts in the English top flight this season. Caught Offside claim that several high-ranking Premier League clubs have expressed their interest in signing him, having been impressed by his recent standout performances.

Saudi Arabian club, Al Nassr made a move to hire him in the winter window but Brighton rejected the offer. Now, Man Utd and Liverpool are interested in signing him, while Chelsea are in this race as well. Additionally, European giants like Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain are also plotting a swoop for him.

Mitoma is valued at around £46m but Brighton have no intention of letting him leave the club and are close to tying him down to a fresh term until 2030.

Battle

The Japanese is a left-sided forward. He is quick, technically sound, can dribble past opposition defenders in tight areas and also works hard without possession.

Ruben Amorim’s side currently lack options in their attacking department after letting Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Antony leave the club. So, Amad Diallo and Alejandro Garnacho are the only wingers United have at the moment but the Ivory Coast international’s season is over having picked up a serious ankle problem.

On the other hand, Liverpool are well-resourced in their left flank as they already have Luis Diaz and Cody Gakpo, while Federico Chiesa can provide cover in this position if needed.

However, the Italian has been struggling to find regular game time this season since joining from Juventus last summer, while Diaz has tentatively been linked with a move away from the club.

Mitoma is a Premier League proven player and might be a shrewd acquisition for Man Utd or Liverpool if either club eventually manage to secure his service ahead of next season.