Man Utd submit bid to sign Barcelona star Frenkie de Jong

Manchester United have reportedly launched a formal proposal to sign Barcelona star Frenkie de Jong, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

The Red Devils hold a long-term interest in the Dutchman as after appointing Erik ten Hag as the new manager back in 2022, they prioritised purchasing the midfielder to bolster the squad.

They even agreed on a deal in principle with the Blaugrana but the player refused to leave so the deal didn’t come to fruition.

However, despite failing to hire him last time out, it appears Man Utd haven’t given up on their hopes of signing the 27-year-old with his existing deal set to expire in 2026.

Fichajes state that Man Utd have launched a formal £55m proposal to sign de Jong but Barcelona have rejected it. They don’t want to let the midfielder leave as he has been a key player in Hansi Flick’s starting eleven this season.

De Jong to Man Utd

The Catalan giants want to agree fresh term with the Netherlands international as they don’t want to allow him to enter the final year of his current contract.

Man Utd decided to reinforce the midfield department by signing Manual Ugarte last summer. But, Casemiro has continued to struggle in the Premier League so it has been reported that Ruben Amorim’s side are ready to cash-in on him.

On the other hand, Christian Eriksen has entered the final few months of his current contract and is set to leave the club as a free agent at the end of this season.

Bruno Fernandes has been playing in a deeper position this season but is more comfortable in the attacking midfield position. On the other hand, Kobbie Mainoo hasn’t been able to win the trust of Amorim and has been linked with a move away from the club in recent months.

Therefore, strengthening the engine room would be the right decision for United in the upcoming window and De Jong would have been a great coup if they purchase him.

However, it appears Man Utd might not be able to hire De Jong once again and it remains to be seen who they sign to bolster the engine room this summer.