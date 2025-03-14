Man Utd Transfer News
Manchester United make £50 million bid for Atalanta midfielder Ederson
Manchester United will not renew Christian Eriksen’s contract beyond this summer and are also expected to show the door to Casemiro, who is one of their highest earners. With doubts also persisting over Kobbie Mainoo’s future, there is enough reason for them to dip into the transfer market to sign a central midfielder to partner with Manuel Ugarte.
Atalanta star Ederson has been of interest to the Red Devils and according to Football Transfers, they have made a £50 million bid to sign him this summer. The 25-year-old is one of the world’s most complete players in his position and thanks to exceptional dribbling, game sense and physicality, he promises to be a suitable fit for the Premier League as well.
Ederson’s performances this season, in particular, have been highly commendable with Fabio Capello also calling him an ‘out of this world’ midfielder. The Brazilian has a contract at the Gewiss Stadium until June 2027 and if he does not pen a new deal soon, Atalanta would be tempted to get rid of him for a ballpark of £50 million in the upcoming transfer window.
Solid signing for United
Kobbie Mainoo has emerged as one of Manchester United’s most exciting produces in recent times but with Chelsea hovering over his services and the 19-year-old making lofty wage demands, there is no guarantee over his continuity at Old Trafford. Ederson would be a like-for-like replacement for the Englishman with several more years of experience under his belt.
He is a technically adept player, who is excellent in carrying the ball from the engine room into the final third. His strong physique helps the 25-year-old run past his markers with relative ease and with Ruben Amorim searching for a similar profile to the South American’s, there may be no better player to acquire than Ederson himself.
If United manage to sell Casemiro, they will have freed up a massive portion of their wage budget and can offer Ederson a very good salary packet too. Apart from them, Liverpool and Manchester City have also been linked with the Brazilian international, so it remains to be seen if Amorim’s side has the upper hand or whether the player prefers joining a regular Champions League side.
