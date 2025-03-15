Arsenal interested in signing Leroy Sane as a free agent this summer

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is looking to acquire competition for Bukayo Saka ahead of next season with the Englishman having been overworked this time around and suffering an injury during a crucial phase of the campaign, as a result. With a huge spending likely to occur for a new number nine, the Gunners are expected to take a frugal approach in other positions.

Bayern Munich’s Leroy Sane has emerged as a great option for Arsenal considering he will be a free agent in the summer. According to TBR Football, he has been offered to them, Liverpool, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur, though only the Premier League’s second-placed team has shown an interest in signing the German international.

Sane and Arteta have already worked together at Manchester City with the report also adding that the former Schalke winger is prepared to accept a pay cut on his salary at the Allianz Arena amounting to slightly over £320,000 per week to secure a return to England. And though the player hasn’t ruled out staying at Bayern, a move away from Die Roten seems likelier to occur.

A fantastic free signing for Arsenal

Leroy Sane was one of the best Premier League players during his time at Manchester City and has impressed at Bayern Munich too. The 29-year-old also has a decent number of years ahead of him, so he would be a superb signing for Arsenal considering his experience as well as versatility, not least on a free transfer.

In addition to being a wonderful right winger, Sane also thrives on the left flank and can consequently offer competition to Gabriel Martinelli as well as Leandro Trossard too. For a player of his quality, it would not be difficult to usurp a few of Arsenal’s forwards in the pecking order, especially their left wingers, so there is a good chance he plays regular football as well.

Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur are unlikely to stand much of a chance to sign the player. The Red Devils have a history with Manchester City, Sane’s former employers, while joining Spurs could potentially be a step down in comparison to Bayern Munich, particularly considering their lengthy absence from the Champions League as well.

Arsenal could realistically be beaten by only Liverpool to Sane’s signature but there is no indication just yet of the Reds having shown any interest in landing him ahead of the Gunners.