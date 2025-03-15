Man Utd eyeing summer deal for Tyler Dibling



According to Caught Offside, Manchester United are among a long list of clubs interested in signing Southampton starlet Tyler Dibling this summer.

The Saints have had a dreadful top-flight campaign and they have picked up just 9 points after 28 games into the season. They are destined to return to the Championship.

Dibling has been a shining light amid their poor season, and Caught Offside claim that the youngster is unhappy in the South Coast and wants to leave the Saints this year.

This has caught the eye of top teams. Man United are one of the player’s admirers, and a package of around £34 million could be sufficient to secure the teenager’s signature.

Tottenham, Aston Villa and RB Leipzig also have strong interest in signing the Saints graduate.

Quenda alternative

United were hotly tipped to sign Sporting CP wonderkid Geovany Quenda to strengthen the right wing-back position, but Chelsea hijacked the deal out of the blue yesterday. Quenda has also undergone his medical tests with the west London giants and he will formally join them in either January or July 2026.

The Red Devils can’t ponder over the setback and need an alternative to Quenda. Dibling could be considered a possible option. The 19-year-old is a left-footed right-winger. He has grabbed attention with his pace, dribbling skills and clever movement in and around the opposition box.

He has also worked hard for the Saints off the ball. Dibling has shown defensive awareness and has been willing to track back. The youngster has won more than 4 duels alongside 2 ball recoveries per game. He may need to work on his discipline, having picked up 6 yellow cards in 24 league games this season.

At £34 million, he would represent a solid purchase due to his immense potential. United may need to be pro-active to sign him as well amid concrete interest from the likes of Tottenham, Villa and Leipzig. Leipzig tried to recruit him back in January and could make a renewed approach during the summer.