Arsenal at a very advanced stage to sign Martin Zubimendi



According to respected journalist David Ornstein, Arsenal are in very advanced negotiations to sign Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi this summer.

The London giants are expected to reinforce their midfield department for next season. Jorginho and Thomas Partey are likely to leave on free transfers at the expiry of their contracts (June 30).

Ornstein has now confirmed that talks are at a ‘very advanced’ stage to sign Zubimendi from Sociedad, and the Gunners anticipate him to arrive during the summer transfer window.

He said: “As far as we know, Zubimendi is at a very advanced stage and the anticipation inside Arsenal is that he’s coming in. If that gets completed, it’s a significant financial outlay.”

Top-class

Zubimendi is one of the best holding midfielders in the Spanish top-flight. He has been linked with a Premier League move for some time and looks poised to leave Sociedad this summer.

The Spaniard should fill the potential void left by Jorginho and Partey. Zubimendi has a similar physique as Jorginho, but the 26-year-old is very strong in the air and has won 66% of his aerial duels.

The Euro 2024 winner has also impressed with his tackling, recoveries and likes to clear his lines. He has a solid work rate and his ability to control proceedings should suit the Gunners.

Partey has had one of his best campaigns with Arsenal this season, but the Gunners seem reluctant to prolong his stay, considering the numerous injuries sustained over the last five years.

Zubimendi, dubbed as ‘world-class‘ by Kieran Tierney, should be a quality replacement in the defensive midfield department.

It remains to be seen whether the Gunners will pursue another midfielder alongside the Spaniard, who has a £51 million release clause in his Sociedad contract.

Arsenal have also been linked with Newcastle United’s Bruno Guimaraes in recent days, but Ornstein has highlighted that the club may not afford to sign the Brazilian and Zubimendi.

Zubimendi could be the only midfield acquisition for the London giants this summer. An elite striker and a deputy goalkeeper could be other targets during the summer transfer window.