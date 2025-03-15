Liverpool vs Newcastle United preview: Carabao Cup final showdown at Wembley

Liverpool will aim to win a record 11th Carabao Cup title when they face Newcastle United in the final on Sunday at Wembley Stadium.

The Reds are the most successful club in Carabao Cup history, having lifted the trophy 10 times under its various names. They enter this year’s final as the defending champions, having edged Chelsea 1-0 after extra time in last season’s showdown. That triumph marked the final piece of silverware in Jurgen Klopp’s tenure, and it would be fitting for it to be the first under Arne Slot.

This final also offers Liverpool a shot at redemption following their painful Champions League exit at the hands of Paris Saint-Germain in the last 16. That defeat on penalties dashed their treble aspirations, but the Reds must now reset their focus as they chase a domestic double.

West Ham United, Brighton & Hove Albion, Southampton, and Tottenham Hotspur all fell victim to Liverpool’s relentless march to Wembley. A win on Sunday would not only bring them another trophy but also move them closer to securing a league and cup double, given their commanding 15-point lead over Arsenal at the Premier League summit.

Despite their domestic dominance, Slot’s men will not be lifting a seventh European Cup this season after their dramatic but ultimately deserved last-16 exit to PSG, where Gianluigi Donnarumma once again proved his penalty-saving prowess, mirroring his Euro 2020 heroics in England.

However, history is on Liverpool’s side. Each of the last four times, a reigning EFL Cup champion has returned to the final the following season, and they have retained the trophy. That statistic gives the Reds plenty of reason to believe they will be celebrating at Wembley once again.

Mohamed Salah has been in scintillating form this season, and history suggests he will be a significant threat at Wembley. The Egyptian thrives against Newcastle, having faced them 17 times in his career—all in the Premier League—16 of which have come as a Liverpool player. Across those encounters, he has been directly involved in 18 goals, scoring 10 and assisting eight.

His dominance in this fixture is further underlined by his recent record. Since the start of the 2022-23 season, Salah has either scored or assisted in each of his last six meetings with Newcastle, including two matches where he contributed both a goal and an assist.

No team across the British Isles should be more determined to change that narrative than Newcastle, who continue to cling to memories of their 1955 FA Cup triumph—their last taste of significant silverware.

Under Eddie Howe, they came agonisingly close to ending that barren run in the 2022-23 edition, only to be outclassed by Manchester United in the capital. That painful defeat extended their losing streak to five in the domestic cup finals.

Only Chelsea have endured a worse run in EFL Cup and FA Cup showpieces, losing six successive finals since 2019. With their FA Cup hopes dashed in a chaotic exit to Brighton & Hove Albion two weeks ago, Sunday’s showdown is Newcastle’s only remaining shot at silverware this season.

They have since responded with a narrow 1-0 Premier League victory over West Ham United on Monday, keeping a clean sheet for the first time in five outings after conceding at least twice in each of their previous five games.

However, one of those defensive lapses came in a 2-0 defeat at Anfield just weeks ago—stretching Newcastle’s winless run against the reigning EFL Cup holders to 17 matches—another troubling omen as they chase long-overdue glory.

Liverpool vs Newcastle United match details

Date: Sunday, March 16, 2025

Location: London, England

Venue: Wembley Stadium

Kick-off time: 4.30 PM GMT

Referee: John Brooks

Assistant Referees: Eddie Smart and Nick Greenhalgh

Fourth Official: Darren England

Reserve Assistant Referee: Steve Meredith

VAR: Stuart Attwell

Assistant VAR: Sian Massey-Ellis

Tickets: Fans can but Newcastle and Liverpool tickets from the clubs or through reputable online resellers

Match stats and head-to-head

• Newcastle have lost five consecutive major domestic cup finals (two in the League Cup and three in the FA Cup), with only Chelsea suffering a longer streak—losing six (three in each competition) since 2019. They last reached this stage two years ago but fell short against Erik ten Hag’s Manchester United.

• This marks Newcastle’s third League Cup final appearance, with their previous one dating back to 1976. In contrast, Liverpool will be playing their 15th final in the competition, aiming to extend their unmatched record of 10 titles.

• The Magpies have endured a 17-match winless run against Liverpool in all competitions (five draws, 12 defeats—all in the Premier League) since a 2-0 victory under Steve McClaren in December 2015. The only longer streak in their history was a 19-game drought against Manchester United from 2002 to 2011.

• This will be just the third League Cup encounter between these two sides—Newcastle triumphed 1-0 at Anfield in the 1995-96 fourth round, while Liverpool won 2-0 at St. James’ Park in the 1997-98 quarter-finals.

• Sunday’s clash will be only the second domestic cup final between these sides, following Liverpool’s 3-0 triumph in the 1974 FA Cup final. That makes this fixture the 20th to feature in both the FA Cup and League Cup finals.

Team news

Arne Slot confirmed on Friday morning the news that all Liverpool fans had dreaded—Trent Alexander-Arnold will miss the final due to the injury sustained against PSG in the Champions League.

With Joe Gomez and Conor Bradley also sidelined by hamstring issues, Slot finds himself without a senior right-back for the Wembley showdown. Jarell Quansah is expected to step in, though the Dutchman intriguingly mentioned Curtis Jones as an unexpected alternative during his press conference.

On a positive note, Slot anticipates Ibrahima Konaté—who had to come off at Anfield midweek—will be fit for Sunday. Otherwise, he may have no option but to pair Wataru Endo with Virgil van Dijk in central defence.

Tyler Morton (shoulder) is also unavailable, though he was not in contention for a starting role.

Alexander-Arnold won’t be the only notable English full-back sidelined on Sunday, as Newcastle’s Lewis Hall is out for the season with a foot injury. He joins Sven Botman and Jamaal Lascelles—both nursing knee problems—on the Magpies’ absentee list for the final.

Anthony Gordon is also unavailable after his red card in the FA Cup defeat to Brighton. Still, his replacement, Harvey Barnes, made an impact last time by assisting Bruno Guimarães’ winner against West Ham.

Barnes and Jacob Murphy are expected to flank Alexander Isak, who boasts four goal involvements in five outings against Liverpool. Meanwhile, Dan Burn starts in defence, fresh off his first-ever senior England call-up.

Predicted starting lineup

Liverpool predicted starting lineup:

Kelleher; Quansah, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Mac Allister, Gravenberch; Salah, Szoboszlai, Diaz; Gakpo.

Newcastle United predicted starting lineup:

Dubravka; Trippier, Schar, Burn, Livramento; Guimaraes, Tonali, Joelinton; Murphy, Isak, Barnes.

Prediction

Sunday’s EFL Cup final carries immense significance—either Liverpool will match Manchester United’s record for the most domestic cup trophies in English football history, or Newcastle will finally end their seven-decade-long wait for major silverware.

A victory at Wembley would take Liverpool’s tally to 11, drawing level with their fierce rivals while also handing Arne Slot his first piece of silverware with the club. That success could serve as a stepping stone towards an expected Premier League triumph next month, helping to ease the disappointment of their Champions League exit.

However, no team craves victory more than Newcastle, whose last major domestic honour was an FA Cup triumph in 1955. Eddie Howe will hope to inspire his side to victory and end their seven-decade wait for a trophy.

We’re predicting a 2-1 win for Newcastle.