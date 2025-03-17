Manchester United eyeing summer swoop for Lille goalkeeper Lucas Chevalier

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim has been left frustrated by a number of players in his first team, especially those who have been brought in on Erik ten Hag’s disposal and yet, have failed to live up to the billing, either under the Dutchman or under the Portuguese in the last few months. One of them is Andre Onana, who does not have a reliable second fiddle either.

GiveMeSport has claimed that Manchester United are expected to be on the lookout for a new goalkeeper in the summer and have shortlisted Lille star Lucas Chevalier as a potential signing. The 23-year-old has been vital for the French side this season, who finished in the top eight of the Champions League and were recently knocked out of the competition by Borussia Dortmund.

Chevalier has a contract at Lille until June 2027 and with Barcelona as well as Manchester City said to be circling over him, it is presumed that this summer’s transfer window might be his employer’s last chance to dictate terms over a sale as next year, clubs will try to purchase him at a discounted fee. That said, it is estimated that a £34 million offer may be enough to sign the keeper.

Chevalier an upgrade over Onana

Andre Onana has failed to cover himself in glory since joining from Inter Milan in 2023, where he interestingly had a great final season which culminated with a place in the Champions League final. Apart from being a poor shot-stopper, the Cameroonian is also not a great player with the ball at his feet, a vital requirement nowadays with teams looking to play out from the back.

Lucas Chevalier would be an upgrade in that regard. He has a great reaction time to shots and can make saves from close range as well, while he is great with the ball at his feet and is consistently entrusted to play long passes forward to the attackers. And at a fee of only £34 million, there is every reason to think that the player would be a worthy investment for Manchester United.

It will be interesting to see if Chevalier’s signing sees the Red Devils show the door to Andre Onana or not, especially because Altay Bayindir is also likely to be depart Old Trafford in the summer to pursue a regular role elsewhere.