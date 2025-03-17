Man Utd step up efforts to seal bold deal to sign Raphinha

Manchester United have reportedly stepped up their efforts to seal an audacious deal to sign Barcelona forward Raphinha, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

After joining the Blaugrana from Leeds United back in 2022, the Brazilian initially struggled to showcase his best in La Liga. But, he has been enjoying a stellar campaign this season, scoring 27 goals and registering 17 assists in 41 appearances in all competitions.

The 28-year-old has been playing a key role in Hansi Flick’s side’s quest for treble this term. The Catalan giants are currently at the top of La Liga and have reached the quarter-final of the Champions League. Moreover, they have qualified for the semi-final of the Copa del Rey.

Now, Fichajes state that Man Utd have decided to upgrade their attack and want to lure Raphinha to Old Trafford as they have been impressed by him and believe he would be an invaluable asset.

Ruben Amorim’s side have already stepped up their efforts by launching a formal £59m [€70m] proposal to seal the deal. Ideally, Barcelona don’t want to lose him but they could accept the generous offer.

Raphinha to Man Utd

After parting ways with Erik ten Hag earlier this season, Man Utd have begun a new era under Amorim’s guidance. The Red Devils endured a dire start under him but have started showing signs of improvement in recent matches. However, they need a complete rebuild to return to their best.

Raphinha is a left-footed right winger by trait but hasn’t been able to play in his preferred position at Barcelona this season due to the presence of Lamine Yamal. So, he has been mainly used as a left winger and has also played in the attacking midfield position.

The South American is a hard-working player and has showcased his qualities at the highest level in recent times. Moreover, having already played for Leeds United, he knows about the Premier League.

Therefore, Raphinha would be a great coup for the record Premier League champions if they eventually manage to lure him to Old Trafford in the upcoming transfer window.

Meanwhile, following a comfortable victory over Leicester City, Man Utd will return to action against Nottingham Forest in the Premier League after the international break.