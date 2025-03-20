Arsenal and West Ham United in battle to sign Fiorentina forward Moise Kean

A number of Premier League clubs could sign strikers in the summer, not least Arsenal and West Ham, who have had to play much of the 2024/25 season without a natural central forward. The Londoners are likely to have fairly contrasting budgets for the upcoming transfer window although it has emerged that they might be keen on landing a mutual target.

According to Italian source Tutto Mercato Web, the Gunners and the Hammers are set to lock horns for the signing of Fiorentina striker Moise Kean. The 25-year-old has 20 goals and three assists in all competitions this season, and has been touted for a move elsewhere. He has a £44 million release clause in his contract which is valid for all non-Serie A clubs.

The ongoing campaign has been Kean’s biggest breakthrough year after a short stint at Juventus. He has been lauded for his accurate finishing and aerial abilities in the box, whereas the player’s hold-up play and pace help in unsettling defences as well. He drops deep to win the ball and create chances, therefore becoming an all-round attacking product.

West Ham could beat Arsenal to Kean

West Ham might feel comfortable in paying Fiorentina the £44 million release clause in Moise Kean’s contract as they look for a long-term replacement for Michail Antonio. Graham Potter will hope that the Italian striker can justify the spending by replicating his goal-scoring numbers from the Serie A in the Premier League, though the same cannot be said for Arsenal.

Mikel Arteta’s side will have a higher transfer budget than West Ham for a striker and already seem to be studying costlier options like Benjamin Sesko and Victor Osimhen. Arsenal’s targets are perhaps more potent options in the final third than Kean, while his poor record at Everton from a few years ago could be another reason to dissuade them from signing him.

Apart from Kean, West Ham have been linked with Jonathan David and Tammy Abraham as well. While David’s signing might be a long shot for them considering interest from Manchester United as well in the Lille hitman, it will be interested to see whether they prefer a Premier League proven name in Abraham or a player with better recent form, Kean.