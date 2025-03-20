Liverpool willing to submit bid to sign Alessandro Bastoni

Liverpool are reportedly willing to submit a formal proposal to sign Inter Milan star Alessandro Bastoni, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

After ranking through Atalanta’s youth system, the 25-year-old joined the Nerazzurri back in 2017. He initially went out on loan a couple of times to play regularly and develop his career before establishing himself as a key player for Inter.

Bastoni is currently considered one of the best centre-backs in Serie A and has also been an undisputed starter for the Italy national team.

The defender has been enjoying great success with the Nerazzurri in recent years, winning two league titles, two Coppa Italia trophies and a few other cup competitions.

He even helped Inter reach the final of the Champions League a couple of seasons ago. Moreover, the 25-year-old was a part of the Italy team that won the European Championship back in 2020.

Bastoni to Liverpool

Now, Fichajes state that Liverpool are planning to hire a new centre-back as a potential long-term replacement for Virgil van Dijk – who may leave the club upon the expiration of his current contract at the end of this season.

The Reds have earmarked Bastoni as a key target having been impressed by his performances for Inter and are ready to table an offer of around £63m to seal the deal.

Simone Inzaghi’s side don’t want to lose their star man just yet with his existing deal set to run until 2028. But the lure of playing in the Premier League and fighting for big silverware for a historic club like Liverpool may tempt the player to leave San Siro Stadium.

The Italy international is a 6ft 3in tall left-footed centre-back. He is extremely comfortable with the ball at his feet, has an eye for long-range passing, is good in the air and is also efficient in defensive contributions.

Bastoni is set to enter the prime stage of his career and might be an excellent acquisition for Liverpool if they purchase him. However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Merseyside club eventually manage to secure his service in the upcoming transfer window to strengthen the defensive department.