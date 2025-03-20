Liverpool updates: When could Liverpool wrap up the Premier League title?

Liverpool are not completely on edge in the title race but any sense of inevitability surrounding the Premier League title has wavered over the past week. With Arsenal beating Chelsea and Arne Slot’s side showing some frailties, the Reds will be eager to wrap up the title before Arteta’s men arrive at Anfield.

There’s no cause for undue alarm, as Slot’s team has earned an enviable lead at the top of the Premier League. For most of the season, Liverpool have been far superior to all other contenders, and a significant collapse would now be required for them to lose the title.

However, with Mohamed Salah finally appearing less than invincible in recent matches, Ryan Gravenberch symbolising a faltering midfield, and Trent Alexander-Arnold sidelined, a few cracks are starting to show and fans Liverpool tickets are starting to worry. Having been eliminated from two competitions, Liverpool’s full attention is now on finishing the Premier League season strong.

Indeed, the performance against Newcastle United at Wembley wasn’t one of a title-winning team. Instead of imagining a smooth path to the Premier League title ahead of Arsenal, the more pessimistic Liverpool fans question whether the gap is wide enough to let the team limp to the finish line still in first place.

Liverpool’s next challenge after the international break is the Merseyside Derby against Everton. This is one of several tough matches in the next six games, with encounters against Tottenham and Chelsea also on the horizon.

Unless the Reds can regain their top form, Arsenal will likely need to drop more points before facing Liverpool at Anfield to make that match irrelevant. Fortunately, this still seems possible.

Situation so far

Winning 16 more points from the 27 still available across their last nine league matches would ensure a second Premier League trophy for Liverpool.

Reaching 86 points would place them beyond Arsenal’s reach, as the Gunners, even with victories in all remaining fixtures, could only amass a maximum of 85.

With a 12-point cushion at the summit of the league standings and just nine fixtures left, the Reds appear firmly on course to secure their 20th English championship.

All clubs have now played 29 games, leaving a total of nine rounds remaining and 27 points to contend for.

Liverpool’s closest rival, Arsenal, is in second place. They will next play on Tuesday, April 1, at home against Fulham.

A win for Arsenal would trim the lead to nine points before Liverpool steps onto the pitch the following evening at Anfield for their clash with Everton.

Nottingham Forest currently occupies third place, trailing four points behind the Gunners.

The earliest date for Liverpool to clinch the league crown

A potential title-winning moment for Liverpool could come as early as April 13, should they triumph against West Ham United at Anfield.

For that to happen, Arsenal must suffer consecutive losses against Fulham and Everton, while Liverpool must claim victories over Everton and Fulham. If that scenario unfolds, the Gunners would find themselves 18 points adrift with only 21 still to fight for.

A further Arsenal defeat against Brentford on April 12 would leave them with no opportunity to close the gap, and Liverpool could seal the championship the next day with just a draw.

Even in a case where Arsenal matches Liverpool’s results game-for-game, Slot’s men could still wrap up the title as early as the first weekend of May when they visit Chelsea.

Should the league leaders falter along the way and their lead narrow to seven to nine points, Liverpool could win the trophy in front of Arsenal when the two sides meet on the weekend of May 9-10.

Next run of fixtures

Liverpool’s upcoming fixtures could present a few tricky challenges after the international break.

Following this weekend’s international break, Liverpool faces a series of potentially tricky fixtures. They first take on Everton in the Merseyside derby at home, then visit Fulham. Both matches could be difficult, as they drew their earlier encounters with both teams this season. However, they will expect to win against West Ham at home and Leicester away after that.

Liverpool will then host Tottenham on 27 April, their fifth match from now. If they secure victories in the four games leading up to that, beating Spurs would bring them to 85 points.

On 3 May, Liverpool travel to Stamford Bridge while Arsenal face Bournemouth at home on the same matchday.

But assuming Arsenal can win six consecutive games seems unlikely, given their recent form. They have won just one of their last four league matches. This suggests that Liverpool might seal the title before May.

When could Liverpool wrap up the Premier League title?

If Liverpool continues to win their games, the title race will only extend into May if Arsenal also manages a winning streak.

Considering none of the teams below Liverpool in the standings have won more than three games in their last five, it seems probable that the target points needed for Liverpool will drop from 86.

It’s also possible that Liverpool’s lead could become unassailable by 12 April. For that to happen, Liverpool would need to win their next two games, and Arsenal would have to lose their next three fixtures—Fulham at home, Everton away, and Brentford at home on 12 April.

In this scenario, Liverpool would win the title without even playing. While this outcome is highly improbable (as it would also require teams like Nottingham Forest, Manchester City, and Chelsea to remain inconsistent and not overtake Arsenal), it is possible for Liverpool to be crowned champions in just over a month.

Liverpool vs Arsenal: Guard of honour at Anfield?

Liverpool will be keen to seal the title as soon as possible. Naturally, The Reds will want to clinch the title early, but a significant part of this will depend on their upcoming match against Arsenal, scheduled as their third-to-last game of the season on Matchday 36.

While many expect the title to be decided before this point, it’s still possible for Liverpool’s form to dip.

This game is set to occur just after the Champions League semi-final second leg, which could hand Liverpool an advantage if Arsenal are still in the competition.

However, this match only truly matters if Liverpool’s form slip and Arsenal dramatically improve. But who’s to say that the Reds couldn’t lose a few games while the Gunners find their rhythm?

Arsenal will likely benefit from Bukayo Saka’s return, but this does not change the tough fixture list awaiting them after the international break. While the Premier League schedule is relatively kind, Mikel Arteta must navigate it alongside a Champions League quarter-final clash with Real Madrid.

Operating without a recognised striker, Arsenal must figure out how to secure victories against Fulham, Everton, Brentford, Ipswich, Crystal Palace, and Bournemouth in the league. Any slip-ups would naturally reduce Liverpool’s needed points tally.

If it comes down to it, Liverpool will be ready for another crucial game at Anfield—Slot’s side has not lost its edge overnight and would undoubtedly have a good chance of securing a positive result against Arsenal. However, taking care of business early would alleviate much of the stress and restore the positivity that has been missing in recent weeks.

If Liverpool head into the game with a lead of just four, five, or six points, they must beat Arsenal to claim the title against them.

If the Reds enter the match with a seven, eight, or nine-point lead, a draw or a win would be enough to seal the championship.

However, as things stand, the chances are Liverpool will still be at least 10 points ahead by the time they face the Gunners, so Arsenal may have to give their rivals a guard of honour at Anfield. That’s why fans are still desperate to buy Liverpool vs Arsenal tickets, even if it’s no unlikely to be a title decider.

Arsenal’s goal is to be no more than nine points behind Liverpool when the teams meet on the weekend of May 10-11.

Should Arsenal win at Anfield for the first time since September 2012—an outcome that would be more likely if Saka is fit, as suggested by Arteta—they could still claim the title, provided results in the final two rounds go their way.