Liverpool open talks to trump Man Utd in race to sign Delap

Liverpool have reportedly ‘begun talks’ to beat Manchester United in the race to sign Ipswich Town star Liam Delap, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

After ranking through Manchester City’s youth system, the 22-year-old never managed to secure his place in Pep Guardiola’s starting eleven so he went on loan a few times before joining The Tractor Boys permanently last summer.

Upon moving to Portman Road Stadium, the Englishman has displayed promising performances in the Premier League this season, scoring 10 goals and registering two assists.

However, it appears he won’t be able to help his side keep their Premier League status as they are currently nine points behind the safety with nine games left to play.

Now, Fichajes claim that Liverpool are planning to make a move to bolster the frontline this summer as Darwin Núñez is expected to leave at the end of this season.

Delap to Liverpool

The Reds have registered their interest in Delap but they aren’t alone in this race as Man Utd and Chelsea have also expressed their interest in him having been impressed by his performances this season.

However, Liverpool have started accelerating their efforts to get the deal done by beating the English rivals in this race. They have ‘begun talks’ with the player’s representatives to persuade him to join and Ipswich are ready to let their star man leave for a fee of around £40m.

Chelsea have spent big over the last few years but haven’t signed a prolific goalscorer yet. Nicolas Jackson is the only striker option Enzo Maresca currently has but the African has been out injured at the moment.

On the other hand, Man Utd are looking to sign a new striker once again this summer despite signing Joshua Zirkzee ahead of this season as they have been struggling with goal-scoring issues.

Liverpool have options in their No.9 position as they already have Diogo Jota and Núñez but neither the Portuguese nor the Uruguayan has managed to showcase their best this season.

Delap is a talented player and possesses high potential. So, he might be a shrewd acquisition for Liverpool, Chelsea or Man Utd if any of those clubs eventually purchase him.