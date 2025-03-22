Arne Slot ‘keen’ on signing Jeremie Frimpong at Liverpool

Arne Slot is reportedly ‘keen’ on signing Bayer Leverkusen star Jeremie Frimpong at Liverpool this summer, as per German football expert Christian Falk.

The Reds have been very quiet in recent transfer windows, still, they have been in excellent form this season, mounting a Premier League title charge. They are currently 12 points ahead of second-placed Arsenal with nine games left to play.

After appointing Slot as the new manager last summer, the Merseyside club only purchased Federico Chiesa but he hasn’t been able to settle down in his new surroundings yet. Giorgi Mamardashvili was also hired ahead of this season but he remained at Valencia and will join this summer.

It has recently been reported that Liverpool are planning to remain busy in the upcoming transfer window to refresh the squad and help Slot challenge on all fronts next campaign.

On Caught Offside, Falk reports that the Reds are prioritising signing a new striker and centre-back but hiring a new right-back as a potential replacement for Trent Alexander-Arnold is also on Slot’s to-do list.

Frimpong to Liverpool

The 26-year-old has entered the final few months of his current contract and has been heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid. So, Liverpool are at risk of losing him for free.

Slot believes Frimpong would be an ideal option to replace Alexander-Arnold so he is ‘keen’ on luring him to Anfield. The Dutch boss has already held talks with his compatriot to persuade him to join with the player having a £34m release clause in his current contract.

Falk said:

“Jeremie Frimpong and Arne Slot were on the phone a lot last month. Both are Dutch, and Slot wanted to sign him in the summer. The Liverpool head coach had been telling the fullback he was still keen to get him. His release clause is nearly €40m, so it’s a lot of money!”

Frimpong has been in stellar form for Leverkusen in recent years. He guided his team to win the domestic double last term and even helped them lift the German Super Cup ahead of this season.

This season, Leverkusen have mounted a Bundesliga title charge again but are the second favourite to win it. Nevertheless, they have an opportunity to win the DFB Pokal once again.

Frimpong is still very young and has already showcased glimpses of his qualities in recent times. Therefore, the 24-year-old might be a shrewd acquisition for Liverpool if they purchase him.