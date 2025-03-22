Chelsea in ‘pole position’ to beat Manchester United to sign Victor Osimhen

Chelsea’s first choice striker Nicolas Jackson started the season in fine form but failed to maintain consistency thereafter. The former Villarreal star had also been injured over the last few weeks and though he will return to action in April, it remains to be seen whether he can replicate his numbers from the early days of the 2024/25 campaign.

Jackson’s understudy, Christopher Nkunku, has been in great form in the UEFA Europa Conference League but has not shown the same level of output in the Premier League, thereby raising concerns over the number nine position for Chelsea heading into the next season. Enzo Maresca is likely to be backed with a new signing with the club’s squad rebuild to continue in the summer.

According to Caught Offside, Chelsea have emerged in ‘pole position’ to sign Napoli striker Victor Osimhen, who is set to be available for £62 million in the summer. He has been linked with joining Manchester United lately as well with Rasmus Hojlund going back to the Serie A in a possible swap deal including the Red Devils and the Partenopei.

Chelsea would beat United to Osimhen

Victor Osimhen came close to joining Chelsea last summer but a swoop to London did not materialise for the Nigerian international in spite of the club’s best efforts. The Blues will reignite interest in him this summer and have every reason to believe that they will be able to overcome Manchester United in a race for the forward.

Firstly, their financial position is far stronger than their rivals’. In addition to paying Napoli £62 million in full, Chelsea can even offer Osimhen more handsome money than United. Napoli will definitely see more utility in a direct sale as opposed to a swap deal, especially for Rasmus Hojlund, who has only three league goals so far this season.

Enzo Maresca’s side is also likelier than Manchester United to seal qualification into the Champions League. It is believed one of the reasons why Osimhen did not join Chelsea last year was due to their absence from the European Cup, though this time around, the odds will be significantly in their favour if they earn passage to the competition.

Lastly, former Chelsea man John Obi Mikel, also Osimhen’s compatriot, is trying to broker his move to Stamford Bridge, which will give the Londoners an edge over United. With 26 goals and five assists to his name on loan at Galatasaray this season, Osimhen promises to be a superb investment for Chelsea and it looks like a deal they could execute with relative ease.