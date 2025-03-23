Liverpool ‘preparing’ to hijack Man Utd’s deal for Simons

Liverpool are reportedly ‘preparing’ to hijack Manchester United’s deal to sign RB Leipzig star Xavi Simons, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

The 21-year-old initially joined the German side on a loan deal ahead of last season before signing permanently in this winter window. Upon moving to Red Bull Arena, the Dutchman has been in excellent form in recent times, making 23 goal contributions in all competitions last term.

He was sidelined for a couple of months this season so he has played only 25 games in all competitions thus far, still, the midfielder has scored eight goals and registered six assists.

It has been reported that although Leipzig recently made Simons’s loan move permanent, they are ready to cash-in on him this summer. Now, Fichajes claim that Man Utd have registered their interest in signing him.

But the German side don’t want to let their star man leave for anything less than £67m and United may not have the financial power to seal the deal as they have been in financial difficulties.

Liverpool are ready to hijack Man Utd’s deal by submitting a formal proposal that will match the German side’s valuation.

Battle

The report say the Merseyside club see Simons as a potential replacement for Mohamed Salah – who has entered the final few months of his current contract and could leave for free.

Simons is an attacking midfielder by trait but can also provide cover out wide. He is a talented player and could be a shrewd acquisition for Liverpool if they purchase him.

However, the Dutchman won’t be a like-for-like replacement for Salah and the Merseyside club should go for a top-class winger should the Egyptian eventually leave the club.

He has been the mainstay of Liverpool’s success over the years and has been guiding his side to win the Premier League title this season. The Reds are currently at the summit of the table with a 12-point lead from second-placed Arsenal.

In 43 matches in all competitions, Salah has scored 32 goals and registered 22 assists thus far this season. Therefore, it will be a huge blow for the Reds if they fail to keep hold of their talisman.