Tottenham battling with Arsenal & Man Utd to sign Lookman

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly in a battle with Arsenal and Manchester United over a deal to sign Atalanta forward Ademola Lookman, as per Caught Offside.

The Lilywhites have had a disappointing campaign this season, languishing 14th in the Premier League table with 34 points from 29 matches.

Still, Spurs have an opportunity to make this woeful campaign into success by winning the Europa League. They have reached the quarterfinal of this competition and will play against Eintracht Frankfurt.

Winning Europe’s second-tier tournament is the only route for them to qualify for the Champions League as they won’t be able to finish in the top four.

In the meantime, the summer transfer window is edging closer and Spurs have started planning to bolster the squad as they have been linked with a few names in recent times.

Caught Offside state that Tottenham are willing to hire a new wide forward and have identified Lookman as a serious option. They have been monitoring the Nigerian’s displays this season ahead of a possible move.

Battle

Atalanta are prepared to cash-in on him if they receive an offer of around £54m. However, the Lilywhites aren’t alone in this race as Man Utd and Arsenal are also interested in securing his service.

Moreover, Chelsea, Liverpool, Newcastle United, Aston Villa, Barcelona, Atletico Madrid and Juventus are also plotting a swoop for him, while the Catalan giants have already held talks with the player’s agent to get the deal done.

Man Utd have also had a dire campaign this season and are looking to turn the situation around by strengthening the squad this summer. They are planning to revamp the flank as Antony, Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho are set to be sold permanently following their loan spell away from home.

On the other hand, Arsenal are reportedly willing to upgrade the flank so they have been exploring wingers in recent times.

Lookman has enjoyed a successful time with Atalanta in recent years, winning a Europa League trophy. He is a top-level player and could be a shrewd acquisition for Tottenham, Man Utd or Arsenal if any of those clubs eventually manage to lure him away from Gewiss Stadium this summer.