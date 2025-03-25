Liverpool make £100 million bid for Bayern Munich frontman Harry Kane

Liverpool are in for a busy summer transfer window, especially as far as their offensive department is concerned. If things pan out as many believe they eventually will, Darwin Nunez, Luis Diaz and Mohamed Salah could all be at different clubs next season, thereby requiring a major overhaul in the final third.

According to Spanish source Fichajes (h/t 90min), Liverpool are willing to spend the big bucks to ensure their quality up front does not lapse and have made a £100 million bid for Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane. He has 32 goals and 11 assists in all competitions this season, which happens to be his second at the Allianz Arena.

Recently, news emerged of a £65 million release clause in Kane’s contract becoming active next summer, consequently leading him to be linked with a move back to England. Liverpool, however, seem to be in no need of wasting any time and want to snap up on the services of one of the world’s best number nines this year itself.

PL return unforeseen for Kane this year

Harry Kane joined Bayern Munich in a transfer fee amounting to over £100 million. When there was recent murmur regarding his future owing to the release clause, the England captain was quick in shutting down any rumours by insisting that he remains happy in the Bundesliga and for the time being, has no plans of returning to his homeland.

For a player aged 31, however, a £100 million offer from Liverpool could force Bayern to rethink whether or not they want to keep Kane for longer. Though he remains the cream of the crop and perhaps the world’s most complete striker at the moment, the Bavarians would be within reason to think they could cash in on him without making much of a loss on their investment.

A decision on Kane’s future as well as Bayern Munich’s stance on accepting Liverpool’s offer could largely come down to how they do in the Champions League come the end of the season. Winning the European Cup is one of the player’s great ambitions and for Bayern, he remains a vital member of the squad as well to help secure continental glory.