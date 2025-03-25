Arsenal vs Fulham: Betting preview for Emirates Stadium clash

Arsenal return to Premier League football on April 1st when they take on Fulham at the Emirates Stadium in a must-win clash if they’re to retain any hope of winning the title.

The Gunners have seen their title hopes fade away in recent weeks with just one win in their last four league games. A 1-0 defeat at home to West Ham was a disaster and Arsenal followed it up with a bore 0-0 draw away to Nottingham Forest. Another draw away to Manchester United meant the Gunners had taken just two points from nine available.

Mikel Arteta’s men did manage to get back to winning ways with a 1-0 win over Chelsea last time out before the international break. Mikel Merino’s header was enough to separate the two teams at the Emirates but Arsenal still trail run-away leaders Liverpool by 12 points with just nine games remaining.

It seems an impossible task to catch the Merseysiders, but Arsenal need to retain belief they can pull off a miracle. One thing is for certain though – they cannot afford another slip up at home to Fulham when they get back to action after the break.

It won’t be an easy task as the Cottagers are enjoying an excellent campaign and currently sit eighth in the Premier League table. They are just four points off the top four so are in the battle for European qualification this season.

Fulham held Arsenal to a 1-1 draw at Craven Cottage earlier in the season and have taken points off the likes of Tottenham, Forest, Newcastle and Chelsea in recent weeks, so Arsenal should know not to take them too lightly.

Betting odds

The Gunners are the 4/11 favourites with the bookmakers to win the game. However, if you fancy an upset Fulham are priced at 13/2 to claim all three points while the draw can be backed at 13/5.

Arsenal win 4/11

Draw 13/5

Fulham win 13/2

Arsenal have home advantage and will be confident of winning the game. You can back the Gunners to win 2-0 at odds of 9/2. Arsenal to win both halves is 11/10 while the Gunners -1 in the handicap market looks tempting at odds of 6/5.

Team news

Arsenal’s injury crisis in attack is starting to ease as Gabriel Martinelli made his return just before the international break. Bukayo Saka has used the last two weeks to step-up his recovery from a serious hamstring tear and the England winger is now tipped to make his long-awaited comeback against Fulham.

After over three months on the sidelines, Saka is lacking match fitness so he’ll almost certainly be on the bench if he is in the Arsenal squad next week. However, his return would still be a significant boost.

Kai Havertz won’t play again this season after undergoing surgery on his hamstring while Gabriel Jesus is facing months on the sidelines due to an ACL injury so Arsenal still don’t have a recognised striker to choose from.

Takehiro Tomiyasu is also out for the season with a knee injury while Riccardo Calafiori will be assessed after picking up a knee injury while playing for Italy.

Reiss Nelson won’t be available for Fulham due to injury but he couldn’t have played against his parent club even if fit. Harry Wilson is also a major doubt with an ankle problem.

Prediction

This will be a tricky game for Arsenal and they still lack a killer instinct up front with both their first choice strikers unavailable. Fulham have set their sights on European qualification and will be eyeing a shock in North London.

However, the Cottagers have to play a tough FA Cup quarter-final just days before this game so Arsenal should be the fresher of the team teams. That, along with home advantage, should give them the edge.

Saka’s potential return will also lift the squad so I’m predicting an Arsenal win here. Arsenal 2-0 Fulham