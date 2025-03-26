Man Utd hold an ace card to land Tyler Dibling



According to Daily Mail, Manchester United hold an ace card to sign one of the Premier League’s emerging talents this summer.

The Red Devils have had a disastrous campaign in the top-flight. The club are in the bottom half of the table in 13th with just 37 points on the board.

Manager Ruben Amorim’s appointment has not changed Man United’s fortunes, and there could be plenty of spending during the next transfer window.

Daily Mail claim that the Red Devils are one of 14 Premier League clubs monitoring Southampton starlet Tyler Dibling.

The 19-year-old is also attracting interest from Borussia Dortmund, RB Leipzig and Bayern Munich in Germany, but United hold an ace card to sign him.

United’s technical director Jason Wilcox knows Dibling very well as he was previously the director of football at Southampton.

Wilcox could have a major role to play in convincing the 19-year-old winger, who could be moulded into a right wing-back.

Good talent

Dibling has made a good impression for the Saints despite their woeful return to the Premier League.

The South Coast outfit have registered just 9 points for the campaign, but Dibling has been a shining light for them with plenty of stand-out displays.

The youngster has played up front, as a number 10 or on the right wing. He has worked hard off the ball with almost 5 duels won and 3 recoveries per game.

Dibling has also impressed with his quick dribbling in the final 3rd. At 19, he has plenty of room for growth and could become a leading star in future.

United had their sights on signing Geovany Quenda to reinforce the right wing-back role, but the Portuguese made a surprise decision to join Chelsea recently.

Dibling could be seen as a fallback option. He is equally talented and may cost a premium fee even if the Saints are relegated from the top-flight this season.

Southampton sold Romeo Lavia to Chelsea after their relegation in 2023 for £55 million. They have set a similar £55 million price tag for Dibling with several clubs interested.