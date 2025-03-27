Manchester United keen on signing £50m Ademola Lookman

Manchester United star Marcus Rashford could be set for a permanent move elsewhere in the summer. He joined Aston Villa on loan in the winter and has gone on to find his feet under Unai Emery with many speculating that the Villa Park could very possibly be his next permanent destination in the midst of talk regarding a £40 million switch to Birmingham.

Rashford might not be the only winger leaving Old Trafford as Alejandro Garnacho’s future has been a topic of discussion too. The Argentine international was linked with Chelsea and Napoli in the winter and though he remained put for the second half of the campaign, it remains to be seen if United can keep a grip on him in the summer.

Caught Offside has reported that they are already looking to replace Rashford and possibly Garnacho by signing Atalanta star Ademola Lookman. The 27-year-old is expected to leave the Serie A side this season and off the back of an exceptional campaign, in which he has 18 goals and six assists so far, a swoop to the Premier League for roughly £50 million has been mooted.

An ideal profile for United

Manchester United would benefit from signing a player like Ademola Lookman, for whom a £50 million outlay might very possibly prove to be a bargain. He is a superb winger, who excels in beating his defenders and creating space for himself in the final third. His finishing is brilliant as well, therefore making him a well-rounded offensive product.

In addition to being a dangerous left winger, Lookman is also capable of playing as a striker, another position which United are looking to revamp in the summer. While his short height does not make him an aerial threat in the box, he is intelligent with his movement and positioning, and can finish off chances with a commendable conversion rate.

United’s only hindrance in their bid to sign Lookman could be the absence of Champions League football. It is imperative that the Red Devils secure qualification to the European Cup next season by winning the Europa League as it would not only strengthen them financially but put them in a better position to secure transfers for some of their chief targets for the summer.