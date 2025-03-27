Liverpool make ‘contact’ to sign Celta Vigo’s Oscar Mingueza

Liverpool have reportedly made ‘contact’ over a deal to sign Celta Vigo star Oscar Mingueza, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

Following intense speculation over the last few months, it appears Trent Alexander-Arnold is closing in on joining Real Madrid as a free agent upon the expiration of his current contract at the end of this season.

The 26-year-old has enjoyed a stellar time at Anfield over the years after ranking through the club’s youth system, winning every major competition. Moreover, he is looking likely to win the Premier League title this season.

Alexander-Arnold is deemed one of the best fullbacks in the world so his departure will be a huge blow for the Merseyside club.

Now, Fichajes claim that Liverpool have already stepped up their efforts to find a new fullback to replace Alexander-Arnold and have earmarked Mingueza as a serious option.

The Reds’ scouts have been impressed by the Spaniard’s versatility as he can play in the right-back position as well as in the centre-back role.

Mingueza to Liverpool

Liverpool have already made ‘contact’ with the player’s representatives to persuade the defender to join and he has a release clause worth just £17m. So, this is another factor that has attracted Liverpool to make a move for him. The deal could be done quickly once Alexander-Arnold’s move to Real Madrid becomes official.

Mingueza came through Barcelona’s La Masia academy and played regularly for the Blaugrana under Ronald Koeman. But, following Xavi Hernandez’s arrival, he found himself out of favour before joining Celta Vigo back in 2022.

Now, he has been a key player for the Sky Blues and following his recent eye-catching displays, he was called up to play for Spain in this March international break.

Mingueza is a technically gifted player and is comfortable playing out from the back. Therefore, he would be an ideal option to play in Arne Slot’s possession-based system.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Anfield club eventually manage to lure him away from Estadio Municipal de Balaídos in the upcoming transfer window to replace Alexander-Arnold.

Meanwhile, Liverpool entered the international break off the back of back-to-back disappointments in the Champions League and the Carabao Cup. Now, they will return to action when they welcome city rivals Everton at Anfield in the Premier League next week.