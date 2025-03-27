Agent has informed Man Utd’s interest in signing Yildiz



According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Manchester United are interested in signing one of Juventus’ emerging talents at the end of the season.

The Red Devils have scored just 37 goals from 29 Premier League games this campaign and they need more creativity in the squad ahead of next season.

A striker and a winger could be signed for manager Ruben Amorim and Gazzetta claim that the club are interested in bringing Kenan Yildiz to Manchester.

The same source add that the player’s agent Jorge Mendes has ‘already informed’ Juventus of the growing interest from English clubs including Man United.

Juventus have set a hefty price tag of £67 million for the 19-year-old and have no plans to negotiate after their blunder on Dean Huijsen last summer.

Bournemouth signed Huijsen from the Bianconeri for just £12.8m last summer and they could sell him for his £50m release clause later this year.

Unlikely deal

United have been guilty of overspending on young talents in the past. They made a huge outlay on Antony three years ago, but he is presently on loan at Real Betis.

Jadon Sancho was signed for big money prior to that, but the Englishman is currently with Chelsea on loan. He is expected to join the Blues permanently this summer.

Rasmus Hojlund was also recruited from Atalanta for £72m. The Dane has shown promise, but he has yet to live up to the price tag.

We don’t believe the Red Devils will spend around £67m on Yildiz, who has bagged just 6 goals and 4 assists from 41 games for the Bianconeri this campaign.

The Red Devils are close to breaching Profit and Sustainability Rules and may require multiple outgoings this summer to afford new signings for next season.

If United qualify for the Champions League by winning the Europa League, they would be in a better financial position, but there could still be cautious spending.

The Mancunian giants are unlikely to recruit Yildiz, who has yet to prove his credentials on a consistent basis.