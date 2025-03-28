Man Utd willing to open negotiations to sign Ronald Araujo

Manchester United are reportedly planning to open talks with Barcelona over a deal to sign Ronald Araujo, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

The 26-year-old was a subject of speculation in the winter window and Juventus were said to be keen on securing his service. However, the move eventually didn’t come to fruition. In the end, the player decided to commit to his long-term future with the Blaugrana by signing a new contract until 2031.

But, the South American has had injury problems in recent years and hasn’t been able to secure his place in Hansi Flick’s starting eleven this season, making only five La Liga appearances thus far.

Now, Fichajes state that although Barcelona handed a fresh term to Araujo, they are open to cashing-in on him as they are planning to bolster the backline by signing Virgil van Dijk as a free agent this summer.

The Blaugrana are prepared to accept a £50m bid for the South American and Manchester United have started showing the greatest interest in hiring him. Ruben Amorim’s side are even willing to open negotiations with the Catalan giants over this deal in the upcoming transfer window.

Araujo to Man Utd

The defender, standing at 6ft 3in tall, is quick, strong, good in the air and is a robust player. Therefore, he has the necessary attributes to flourish in the Premier League.

However, he has disciplinary issues and can be erratic at times. The Uruguayan has the tendency to make bad errors and has fitness problems. Therefore, Man Utd should be very careful about these factors before making any potential swoop for him.

The Red Devils have struggled with injury problems and they wouldn’t want to sign an injury-prone player by spending big. So, Ruben Amorim’s side would be better off exploring alternative options to strengthen the defensive department.

Nevertheless, it is going to be interesting to see whether the record Premier League champions eventually make a concrete approach to lure him to Old Trafford in the upcoming transfer window.

Meanwhile, Man Utd entered the international break off the back of two consecutive comfortable victories over Real Sociedad and Leicester City. Now, they will resume action against Nottingham Forest in the Premier League next week.