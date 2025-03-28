Is Moise Kean the Right Move for Arsenal This Summer?

If there’s one thing you can be sure about this summer, it’s that Arsenal will be in the market for a striker. The lack of firepower in the centre forward position has completely derailed the Gunners’ season, and they need someone there who they can rely on for goals.

Recent reports have emerged that Mikel Arteta may be seeking to bring in Moise Kean from Fiorentina in the transfer window. While the 25-year-old has had a solid season in Serie A, there may be better options for the Gunners to explore.

Arsenal Desperately Need a Striker

For most of the 2024-25 campaign, Arteta has been relying on Kai Havertz as his main striker. There’s little backup in the ranks at the Emirates, especially with Gabriel Jesus out with a long-term injury. Unfortunately, it seems that the Havertz lone forward experiment hasn’t panned out, and the German doesn’t seem cut out to bring in 20+ goals a season for his side.

Arsenal started off the season as one of the favourites for the Premier League title, but their odds dropped off after Liverpool began to pull away. After 29 games played, the gap between the Gunners and the Reds was 12 points, with some football bet sites offering odds of around 28/1 for Arsenal to pull off a dramatic late surge and lift the trophy.

Arteta has been clearly dismayed about his lack of firepower, with other teams around Arsenal boasting prolific scorers. The prolificacy of Chris Wood for Nottingham Forest this season has shown how far a team can go when they have a classic number nine that’s fit and firing. If Arsenal had someone doing the same, they’d surely be going toe-for-toe with Liverpool.

Other Options May Be Preferable to Kean

Arsenal have been linked with Alexander Isak of Newcastle for some time, but the Geordies are not going to let their star man leave cheaply. The Swede may also sign a new contract at St James’ Park, meaning that he will no longer be an option.

Kean is the latest name to be linked with Arsenal, after the Italian has had some success in his home country. However, it’s unlikely to be a transfer that fills Gunners fans with much hope. After all, last time Kean was in the Premier League with Everton, he only managed to score two goals in 32 top flight outings.

There are plenty of other options that Arsenal could consider to boost their attack. For instance, Nigerian powerhouse Victor Osimhen has recently been linked with a switch to the Premier League. Manchester United have reportedly been interested in the player, meaning that if Arsenal swoop for him, they could hurt their rivals. There’s also Viktor Gyökeres, who has 28 goals in 25 games for Sporting CP this term.

If Arsenal are ambitious and serious about winning the title, Kean may not be the man that solves their problems up front. Going for a more prolific forward like Osimhen or Gyökeres could be the best option. With the Gunners’ key rivals all boasting better firepower up front, it’s time for Arsenal to get serious about their striker search.