Komapny Looking for Big Transfers in the Summer

The Vincent Kompany rule is going well for Bayern as they edge closer to the Bundesliga this season. In a few months, the Belgian has gotten the team in the right mindset to win and has already received everyone’s vote with Bayern Munich tickets.

Bayern still has important matches to go in the season, and the team is making important decisions for next season.

Some of it includes signing young talent.

Bayern Looking for Squad Changes

Bayern Munich is planning significant changes to the squad in the summer. The Bavarian club wants to trim its wage bill and bring down the average age of the squad. Along with signing top-quality young players, Bayern also needs to raise funds by selling older players in the squad.

The midfield department will likely be an area where they can look for departures to make way for new signings.

According to SportBild journalists Christian Falk and Tobi Altschaffl, João Palhinha is a candidate for departure in the summer. The Portuguese midfielder has struggled to get consistent game time since arriving from Fulham in the last summer transfer window.

It wasn’t one of the best transfers the club has had, and it won’t be very pleasant to see Palhinha go, but fans also feel that it will be the right move.

What will be disappointing is that the club rallied for this transfer for over a year, and to see this fallout isn’t too pleasing.

Bayern paid a fee in excess of €50 million for Palhinha last summer. The Portuguese midfielder came close to joining Bayern in 2023, but the move broke down in the final hour of the transfer window. Rekordmeister eventually completed the deal in 2024.

Palhinha was expected to provide steel in the midfield. However, he has struggled to get game time under Vincent Kompany, with Joshua Kimmich, Aleksandar Pavlovic, and Leon Goretzka ahead of him in the pecking order.

Along with Palhinha, Raphael Guerreiro is also a candidate for sale in the summer. The former Borussia Dortmund defender can play full-back and midfield. Since Bayern is well covered in these positions, Guerreiro will be allowed to leave should a suitable offer arrive.

João Palhinha is not planning to leave Bayern

Despite struggling for game time in his debut season, Palhinha is not looking to leave Bavaria in the summer transfer window. While talking to SportBild, Palhinha insisted that he is not considering leaving Bayern in the summer. He is determined to excel at Bayern and help the club win trophies in the next few months.

João Palhinha on his situation and future: “It wasn’t easy for me after the red card against Bochum. Even though I don’t think I deserved a red card for that. I was disappointed because I wanted to show what I could do. But that’s in the past. I’m ready for new challenges…

The red card against VfL Bochum further compounded Palhinha’s difficult spell. He will miss the next two league games. The Portuguese midfielder will hope to show his quality in the remainder of the campaign, specifically in the Champions League games.

This leaves the club in a very difficult situation. Fans with Bayern Munich tickets feel like the Kompany does not want him in the squad, but with the player insisting that he wants to stay, it becomes more complicated.

Both parties might have to meet at one notion, or nobody will benefit.

Die Roten are not expected to spend money to sign replacements for Palhinha and Guerreiro.

They have already agreed to sign Tom Bischof from Hoffenheim on a free transfer to strengthen their options in central midfield. Meanwhile, they are well covered in both full-back positions. Money raised from these two potential departures will strengthen the attack.

New Deal for Kimmich

After months of negotiations, Bayern Munich finally announced a contract extension for Joshua Kimmich until 2029 last week.

The 30-year-old recently spoke to Süddeutsche Zeitung about his lengthy talks with the Bavarians – and according to Sport Bild, he said a few things that didn’t go down too well with the club’s bosses.

At an earlier stage in the negotiations, Bayern’s board withdrew a contract offer to Kimmich because they were tired of waiting for him to decide.

However, much to the surprise of the club’s management, Kimmich said in the interview that “the offer was never completely off the table”.

Furthermore, the 30-year-old Germany captain said that the financial aspects of the contract negotiations were only discussed “at the very end”.

The club’s chiefs disagree, with the report stating that board member for sport Max Eberl told the supervisory board in early November that Kimmich’s financial demands would complicate negotiations.

Although the exact figures were not discussed until the end of the negotiations, the club bosses said the financial aspects were an issue early on.

Despite the uproar the interview has caused, Sport Bild reports that there will be no consequences for Kimmich – but it does point to certain communication problems between the player and the club.

Sane Extension Coming Through?

Bayern Munich has done significant business in the last six weeks, extending the contracts of Alphonso Davies, Jamal Musiala, and Joshua Kimmich.

The Bavarian club considered this trio a pivotal part of its long-term plans. With significant interest from clubs outside Germany, Bayern did a fine job of securing the future of these players.

Leroy Sane is expected to be next in line regarding contract renewal talks. The German winger has just over three months left in the current deal. Die Roten had talks with Sane earlier in the season, but those talks have yet to materialize in a contract offer.

Bayern chiefs are reportedly hesitating to offer Sane a new deal because his form has been patchy since arriving from Manchester City in 2020. The German winger is already on a significant wage, further complicating the contract negotiations.

As we come closer to the end of the season, Sane’s future looks further away from Munich. He may have to take a pay cut to stay at Bayern. As things stand, there have been no suggestions about Sane lowering his expectations regarding the compensation package.

Bayern Munich tickets for the UEFA Champions League fixtures now available for sale.