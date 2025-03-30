Liverpool ‘willing’ to break the bank to sign Julian Alvarez

Liverpool are reportedly ‘willing’ to break the bank to sign Atletico Madrid star Julian Alvarez, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

After joining Manchester City from River Plate back in 2022, the Argentinian enjoyed great success at the Etihad Stadium, winning every major competition.

However, he found it difficult to play regularly due to the presence of Erling Haaland. So, he decided to leave the Citizens and Los Rojiblancos hired him ahead of this campaign.

Upon moving to Metropolitano Stadium, the South American has enjoyed a stellar campaign thus far this season, scoring 23 goals and registering five assists in 44 appearances in all competitions.

Along with showcasing his qualities in club football, he has also enjoyed success on the international level with Argentina, winning the World Cup and Copa America.

Now, Fichajes state that having been impressed by Alvarez’s displays for Los Rojiblancos, Liverpool have registered a firm interest in signing him and are ‘willing’ to submit a whooping £142m[€170m] bid to persuade the Spanish giants to cash-in on him.

Álvarez to Liverpool

Liverpool want a new marquee name to bolster the attack as they are at risk of losing Mohamed Salah for free at the end of this season.

Darwin Núñez is Liverpool’s most expensive signing as they splashed around £76m to purchase him and it appears they are now ready to break the transfer record to secure Alvarez’s service.

Núñez hasn’t been able to showcase his qualities in the Premier League so it has been reported that Arne Slot is prepared to cash-in on him.

The Reds are said to be keen on purchasing Alexander Isak from Newcastle United as a potential replacement for Nunez but are seemingly interested in Alvarez as well.

The South American has won every major competition for club and country, moreover, he has proven his worth in the Premier League during his time with Man City. Therefore, he would be a great coup for the Merseyside club if they eventually manage to hire him.

Meanwhile, alongside purchasing a new striker, Liverpool are also planning to sign a new midfielder and defender. Therefore, the upcoming summer window is likely to be a busy one for them after not making many moves in the last couple of windows.