Liverpool prepare formal offer to sign Milos Kerkez from Bournemouth

Liverpool are preparing a formal offer to sign Bournemouth’s left-back Milos Kerkez this summer, according to Fichajes.

Kerkez has seen his stock rise this season due to remarkable performances for the Cherries since the beginning of the campaign. He has been an ever-present figure for Andoni Iraola’s sides, featuring in all 29 Premier League games and contributing eight goals.

According to Fichajes, the 21-year-old has expressed his desire to depart the Vitality Stadium this summer to take the ‘next step’ in his career. Liverpool have joined several European clubs to indicate interest in signing the defender this summer.

Arne Slot is looking to reinforce his backline next season, and the club are now preparing a formal offer in the region of €50m (£41m) to secure the signature of the Hungary international, as per the report.

With 31-year-old Andrew Robertson nearing the latter stages of his career, Fichajes adds that Liverpool view Kerkez as a viable option to strengthen the left-back position for the foreseeable future. The coming months will be decisive in determining whether the youngster will make the move to Anfield next season.

Kerkez to Liverpool

Liverpool are a few games away from winning the Premier League after what has been a remarkable season for them.

Although their disappointments over their exit from the UEFA Champions League and defeat in the Carabao Cup final persist, their performances in the league have been near-flawless.

Arne Slot’s side have the second-best defence in the league (27), only behind Arsenal (25), who are also their closest title challengers.

A busy transfer window is expected this summer, and there’ll likely be new incomings, particularly in defence, where they need quality cover for Roberson.

Kerkez has emerged as a strong candidate for this role, thanks to his consistent displays for Bournemouth this season, positioning himself as a probable choice for the left-back spot in the Premier League team of the season.

The Hungarian is solid defensively and also very efficient upfront. He has a wand of a left foot where he makes pinpoint crosses and accurate long balls.

Bournemouth already bought Argentina Under-23 left-back Julio Soler from Lanus as a possible replacement for Kerkez, which now opens the door for the Hungarian’s departure in the summer.