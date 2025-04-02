The Premier League remains home to some of the finest footballers in the world, with top talent spread across every position. From prolific goal-scorers to rock-solid defenders, the league is packed with elite players who define the sport.

Each season brings new stars, while seasoned veterans continue to dominate and transfers reshape the competition. But who are the best players right now?

Just as building a winning team requires selecting the right players, achieving financial success depends on making smart investment choices—whether it’s managing assets wisely or choosing the best brokerage accounts, like those listed on the ranking kont maklerskich website.

Based on performances, impact, and consistency in the 2024-25 season, we’ve ranked the top 20 players who’ve plied their trade in England and the Premier League.

Now, let’s get into the top 20 Premier League players —counting down from 20 to 1!

20. James Maddison (Tottenham Hotspur)

Position: Attacking Midfielder

Attacking Midfielder Why He’s Here: Maddison has been a creative force for Spurs, contributing goals and assists while dictating play in the final third.

19. João Palhinha (Bayern Munich – formerly Fulham)

Position: Defensive Midfielder

Defensive Midfielder Why He’s Here: One of the league’s best ball-winners, Palhinha leads Fulham’s midfield with relentless pressing and excellent tackling ability.

18. Gabriel Magalhães (Arsenal)

Position: Centre-Back

Centre-Back Why He’s Here: A key figure in Arsenal’s defensive solidity, Gabriel combines strength, positioning, and passing to anchor the backline.

17. Martin Ødegaard (Arsenal)

Position: Attacking Midfielder

Attacking Midfielder Why He’s Here: Arsenal’s captain leads by example with his vision, passing, and ability to dictate tempo in crucial matches.

16. Kyle Walker (AC Milan – formerly Manchester City)

Position: Right-Back

Right-Back Why He’s Here: At 33, Walker remains one of the fastest and most reliable defenders in the league, shutting down wingers and providing attacking support.

15. Rodri (Manchester City)

Position: Defensive Midfielder

Defensive Midfielder Why He’s Here: The backbone of City’s midfield, Rodri is instrumental in possession, defensive transitions, and scoring key goals.

14. Dominik Szoboszlai (Liverpool)

Position: Midfielder

Midfielder Why He’s Here: A dynamic playmaker with incredible energy, Szoboszlai has added a new dimension to Liverpool’s midfield.

13. Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool)

Position: Right-Back

Right-Back Why He’s Here: His passing range and attacking influence make him one of the most unique full-backs in football today.

12. Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United)

Position: Attacking Midfielder

Attacking Midfielder Why He’s Here: Despite United’s struggles, Fernandes continues to be their creative spark, leading in assists and chances created.

11. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

Position: Right Winger

Right Winger Why He’s Here: Though he’s aging, Salah remains a goal-scoring machine, still one of the deadliest attackers in the league.

10. Erling Haaland (Manchester City)

Position: Striker

Striker Why He’s Here: The reigning Golden Boot winner, Haaland’s goal tally speaks for itself, though injuries have slightly slowed him down this season.

9. Bukayo Saka (Arsenal)

Position: Right Winger

Right Winger Why He’s Here: Arsenal’s talisman is a consistent goal contributor and one of the most exciting young talents in world football.

8. Phil Foden (Manchester City)

Position: Attacking Midfielder

Attacking Midfielder Why He’s Here: Foden is now a key figure for City, blending dribbling, vision, and goal-scoring ability.

7. Bernardo Silva (Manchester City)

Position: Midfielder

Midfielder Why He’s Here: One of the most technically gifted players in the league, Silva is crucial to City’s midfield dominance.

6. Declan Rice (Arsenal)

Position: Defensive Midfielder

Defensive Midfielder Why He’s Here: Since joining Arsenal, Rice has proven why he’s one of the best midfielders in England, excelling in both defense and attack.

5. Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City)

Position: Midfielder

Midfielder Why He’s Here: Injuries have limited his impact this season, but De Bruyne’s vision and passing still make him one of the best.

4. Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool)

Position: Centre-Back

Centre-Back Why He’s Here: Back to his best, Van Dijk’s leadership and defensive dominance have kept Liverpool competitive.

3. Harry Kane (Bayern Munich, formerly Tottenham)

Position: Striker

Striker Why He’s Here: Though he left the Premier League, Kane’s impact on English football is undeniable. If he were still in the league, he’d be at the top of this list.

2. Bruno Guimarães (Newcastle United)

Position: Midfielder

Midfielder Why He’s Here: Newcastle’s resurgence owes much to Guimarães, who controls games with his passing and defensive work.

1. Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid, formerly Birmingham City)

Position: Midfielder

Midfielder Why He’s Here: Though playing in La Liga now, Bellingham’s impact and development in England make him the most exciting English player right now.

FAQs

Q1: Who is the best player in the Premier League right now?

A: Based on performances in the 2024-25 season, Bukayo Saka and Phil Foden are among the top contenders.

From our partner tips.gg

Q2: Which Premier League player has the most goals this season?

A: Erling Haaland remains a top scorer, but keep an eye on rising stars like Darwin Núñez.

Q3: Who is the most valuable player in the Premier League?

A: Declan Rice and Jude Bellingham (formerly of the league) currently hold the highest market values.

Q4: Which club has the most players in the top 20?

A: Manchester City leads the rankings with multiple players featured.

Final Thoughts

The Premier League is stacked with world-class talent, making these rankings a challenge. As the season unfolds, performances will shift, and new stars may emerge.

Who do you think should be number one? Let us know your thoughts!