Lazio vs Roma preview:185th Derby della Capitale showdown at the Stadio Olimpico

AS Roma’s quest for UEFA Champions League qualification will continue this weekend when they face city rivals Lazio in the 185th Derby della Capitale at the Stadio Olimpico on Sunday.

A seasoned winner and tactician, Claudio Ranieri emerged from retirement to take charge of the club he holds dear, Roma, and described his return as a much-needed cavalry call.

Appointed to steady the ship, Ranieri is expected to lead Roma through the rest of the season before transitioning into a higher administrative role.

It appears only a Roman can save Roma, and that’s precisely what the Rome-born Ranieri is accomplishing in the Italian capital.

Under Ranieri, Roma have regained their momentum and are now back in the hunt for a Champions League spot, having secured 32 points in 2025 alone. Their record stands at 10 wins and two draws from 12 league matches, the best across Europe’s top five leagues for this calendar year. Only French champions Paris Saint-Germain have matched their number of league victories during this stretch.

Roma’s seven consecutive Serie A wins, their longest such streak in nine years, have propelled them closer to Bologna and Juventus, while they’ve surpassed Lazio, Fiorentina, and AC Milan in the table.

From our partner tips.gg

With such impressive form, Roma have plenty left to play for in the final games of Ranieri’s tenure, ahead of the appointment of a new permanent manager in the summer.

Bouncing back quickly from their Europa League exit last month, the Giallorossi ended this season’s international break with a 1-0 victory over Cagliari. Artem Dovbyk’s second-half strike secured the three points for the Giallorossi at the Stadio Olimpico.

Now firmly back in the race for a top-four finish, Roma have won all five of their recent away games, with the latest being a 1-0 triumph over Lecce. At the Stadio Via del Mare, the rejuvenated Dovbyk scored his 11th Serie A goal of the season and 16th in all competitions.

The Ukrainian has been one of the standout performers under Ranieri’s guidance. Since the 73-year-old’s arrival, Dovbyk has improved his Serie A scoring rate from one goal every 239 minutes to one every 159 minutes, contributing three assists in this period.

Lazio’s hope of reaching the top four had been rising earlier in the season, but their inconsistent performances have led to a drop in the standings. Despite this, the Biancocelesti remain determined in their pursuit of European football, sitting only four points behind Bologna, who handed them a humiliating 5-0 defeat in the race for fourth place.

The two teams were separated by a single point before the match. Lazio, already behind at halftime, was overwhelmed in the second half, conceding four more goals as their opponents cruised to a 5-0 victory, leapfrogging them into the coveted fourth spot.

Following a heavy 6-0 defeat to Inter Milan at the close of 2024, Lazio’s vulnerability has been exposed multiple times, raising doubts among fans with Lazio tickets about their ability to secure a top-four finish.

In addition to their crushing loss to Bologna, the Biancocelesti have drawn half their last six league matches, securing only four wins this year. With six teams within a nine-point range, all vying for Champions League qualification, every remaining game becomes critical for Lazio.

Alternatively, Lazio could earn a Champions League spot through the Europa League. They are set to face Bodo/Glimt in the quarter-finals, and only three more steps stand between them and the title.

Lazio will hope to build on their disappointing 1-1 draw against Torino in their last Serie A game when they face city rivals Roma. A win would see them usurp Ranieri’s side and occupy sixth place.

Lazio vs AS Roma match details

Date: Sunday, 13th April 2025

Location: Rome, Spain

Venue: Stadio Olimpico

Kick-off time: 05:45 PM GMT, 06:45 PM GMT

Tickets: Lazio vs AS Roma tickets are available to buy on club exchanges and through reputable online reseller Seatsnet.com

Match stats and head-to-head

• Lazio have recorded just one victory in their last six Serie A matches.

• Twenty-one of Lazio’s 30 league fixtures this season have produced at least three goals, the highest in Serie A.

• Matteo Guendouzi leads Lazio in multiple key metrics: most minutes played (3,216), most successful final-third passes (627), most open-play chances created (44), and most final-third recoveries (16).

• Despite technically playing on home soil, Lazio have won only four of their last 31 matches when facing Roma in front of the Giallorossi fans. Roma have also recorded emphatic victories in this fixture, including a 4-1 triumph in 2016 and a resounding 5-1 win in 2002, during their push to retain the Serie A title.

• In the historic Derby della Capitale, these sides have met 184 times, with Roma leading the rivalry with 70 wins to Lazio’s 51, while 63 encounters have ended in a draw.

• Lazio edged Roma 1-0 in one of their latest meetings, securing victory in the Coppa Italia quarter-finals at the start of 2024.

• Ukrainian forward Artem Dovbyk has thrived under interim coach Claudio Ranieri, improving his Serie A scoring rate from one goal every 239 minutes to one every 159 minutes.

• Roma’s seven consecutive league wins mark their longest streak in nine years.

• The Giallorossi have reignited their Champions League push, amassing 32 points in 2025 with 10 wins and two draws from 12 league matches. That tally is the best in Europe’s top five leagues this calendar year, matched only by Paris Saint-Germain.

• Lazio have drawn half their last six league games and managed just four wins in 2025.

Team news

Lazio’s top scorer, Taty Castellanos, will remain sidelined for at least two more weeks, while centre-back Patric has undergone surgery after battling a long-standing ankle issue.

First-choice left-back Nuno Tavares may also be unavailable due to a muscular injury, and experienced midfielder Matias Vecino is set to serve a suspension.

On a positive note for Marco Baroni, captain Mattia Zaccagni, who missed Italy’s opening UEFA Nations League match due to injury, returned to the starting lineup in Monday’s 1-1 draw against Torino. The 29-year-old is expected to keep his place in attack, partnering with Boulaye Dia or Tijjani Noslin.

In the midfield, France international Matteo Guendouzi, a key figure in the engine room, is expected to continue in his role.

Ahead of their Serie A clash with Lazio, Roma received some positive news: Zeki Celik made a timely recovery from injury, compensating for Alexis Saelemaekers’s suspension.

Claudio Ranieri faces challenges on the right side, with Saelemaekers suspended and both Devyne Rensch and Saul Abdulhamid sidelined due to injuries.

The return of the versatile Celik to complete training is crucial, as he is one of the few remaining viable options for that position.

In a significant setback, Roma’s star player, Paulo Dybala, who had undergone surgery for a thigh injury sustained against Cagliari, has been ruled out for the remainder of the season. This will significantly impact their hopes of European qualification.

With Dybala out, Matias Soule, who has recently found his form, could be chosen to support Artem Dovbyk. However, Stephan El Shaarawy, Tommaso Baldanzi, and captain Lorenzo Pellegrini are also in the mix for selection.

Artem Dovbyk participated fully in training after recovering from a muscular issue, while midfielder Lucas Gourna-Douath was seen training with heavy strapping on his left knee.

Predicted starting lineup

Lazio predicted starting lineup:

Provedel; Hysaj, Gila, Romagnoli, Marusic; Guendouzi, Rovella; Isaksen, Dia, Zaccagni; Noslin.

AS Roma predicted starting lineup:

Svilar; Mancini, Hummels, Ndicka; Celik, Kone, Cristante, Angelino; Soule, Pellegrini; Dovbyk.

Prediction

Few fixtures ignite the passion of Italian football quite like the Derby della Capitale between Roma and Lazio.

Although both clubs share the same city and stadium, the rivalry is intense, with little love between the two sides. These derbies often turn fiery, with red cards aplenty, while providing some of the finest football Serie A offers.

The upcoming clash promises to be no different. Both teams are tied on 52 points, making this an essential game for both. A win for either side will open a three-point gap, crucial in the race for European football.

Despite Lazio’s struggles, with just one win in their last five matches, Roma enter the game in much better form. Under Ranieri, Roma have enjoyed a run of seven straight wins and will relish the opportunity to extend that streak to an impressive eight, especially with Lazio’s recent poor form in mind.

We’re predicting a 2-0 win for Roma.