Liverpool ‘very interested’ in signing Takefusa Kubo

Liverpool are reportedly ‘very interested’ in signing Real Sociedad forward Takefusa Kubo, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

After moving to Reale Arena from Real Madrid back in 2022, the 23-year-old has flourished in his career in La Liga. He helped his side qualify for the Champions League by finishing in the top four in his debut campaign.

Furthermore, the Japanese international guided his team to secure their place in the Europa League last campaign. He has had a quiet season this term, but still, displayed his qualities against his former club Real Madrid in the Copa del Rey semi-final at Estadio Santiago Bernabéu on Tuesday night.

He registered an assist and Real Sociedad ended up drawing the game 4-4 after the extra time. However, Los Blancos eventually won the tie 5-4 on aggregate.

Now, Fichajes state that after being impressed by the forward’s recent performances, the Merseyside are ‘very interested’ in securing his service. Having monitored his development, the Reds feel Kubo would be ideal to play in the Premier League so they have identified him as the ‘priority’ target to reinforce the frontline.

Real Sociedad have no intention of letting their star man leave with his existing deal set to run until 2029. However, they feel it would be difficult to keep hold of him if Liverpool eventually formalise their interest and he reportedly has a £50m release clause in his current contract.

Kubo is a left-footed right winger, similar to Mohamed Salah, who has been the undisputed starter for Liverpool on the right side of the front three. However, his time at the club is seemingly coming towards an end as his current contract will expire at the end of this season.

The Egyptian is considered one of the best players in the world so if Liverpool eventually lose him for free then that would be a huge blow. With Trent Alexander-Arnold set to leave as a free agent, Salah’s possible departure would be a double blow.

Kubo is still very young and has high potential so he might be an excellent acquisition for Liverpool should they purchase him. However, his productivity hasn’t been the best in recent years.

Having failed to sign Martin Zubimendi from La Real previously, it remains to be seen whether the Merseyside club can manage to secure Kobo’s service if they make a concrete approach.