[Teams] Liverpool vs Everton: Confirmed line-ups as Slot as key man misses out

Liverpool will be looking to move 12 points clear at the top of the Premier League table with a win over Everton at Anfield tonight.

Arsenal cut Liverpool’s lead to nine points with a win over Fulham on Tuesday night but the Merseysiders have the opportunity to move one step closer to the title by winning their game in hand over Everton this evening.

Anre Slot is forced into a change in goal as Alisson Becker is ruled out after suffering concussion while on Brazil duty against Colombia so Caoimhin Kelleher comes in between the sticks.

It appears Curtis Jones will be deployed at right-back with Trent Alexander-Arnold out. Jarell Quansah drops to the bench having started the EFL Cup final defeat to Newcastle United. Ibrahima Konate partners Virgil van Dijk in the middle of Liverpool’s defence while Andrew Robertson starts at left-back once again.

Ryan Gravenberch and Alexis MacAllister start in midfield along with Dominic Szoboszlai while Mohamed Salah is joined by Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz in attack for the hosts.

As for Everton, Jordan Pickford starts in goal once again while James Tarkowski marshalls the defence along with Jarrod Branthwaite. Idrissa Gueye starts in midfield along with James Garner and Carlos Alcaraz.

Jack Harrison supports Beto in attack with Amando Broja among the options on the Everton substitutes bench this evening.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Liverpool

Kelleher, Jones, Konaté, van Dijk, Robertson, Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Salah, Szoboszlai, Díaz, Jota

Subs: Jaros, Tsimikas, Quansah, Endo, Elliott, McConnell, Núñez, Chiesa, Gakpo

Everton

Pickford, O’Brien, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko, Gueye, Garner, Alcaraz, Doucouré, Harrison, Beto

Subs: Virgínia, Patterson, Keane, Young, Coleman, Iroegbunam, Ndiaye, Chermiti, Broja