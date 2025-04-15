Liverpool plot swoop to sign Brighton ace Kaoru Mitoma

Liverpool are reportedly plotting a swoop to sign Brighton and Hove Albion star Kaoru Mitoma, as per TEAMtalk.

The Reds are poised to win the Premier League title in Arne Slot’s debut season as manager. Nevertheless, they are reportedly willing to stay active this summer to provide the Dutch boss with the necessary tools to compete on all fronts in the upcoming campaign.

Although Virgil van Dijk is expected to sign an extension, Slot wants a new centre-back as a potential long-term replacement for him as he will turn 35 next year.

Purchasing a new left-back following Andy Robertson’s inconsistent displays this season is also on Slot’s agenda. Additionally, he wants a new midfielder. Liverpool are reportedly also seeking a new centre-forward following Darwin Núñez and Diogo Jota’s average performances this season.

Furthermore, TEAMtalk claim that the Reds want a new left-sided forward and have earmarked Mitoma as a serious option. Liverpool hold a long-term interest in the Japanese and could finally make a concrete approach to lure him to Anfield this summer.

Mitoma to Liverpool

Mitoma could leave AMEX Stadium during the off-season and the Seagulls have slapped a whopping £80m price tag on his head with his existing deal set to run until 2027.

The Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr expressed their interest in signing Mitoma in the winter window. Although the attacker was open to moving to the Middle East, Brighton didn’t allow his departure.

Al Nassr remain keen on signing him and have been in contact with the player’s representatives before reviving their interest. Therefore, it won’t be straightforward for Slot’s side to secure his service.

Mitoma is a left-sided forward and has been a key player for the Seagulls in recent years. In 28 Premier League starts this season, he has made 10 goal contributions thus far.

He has showcased glimpses of his qualities in the Premier League in recent times and could be a shrewd acquisition for Liverpool if they purchase him ahead of next term.

However, having already got Luis Diaz and Cody Gakpo, Liverpool don’t need to spend big to add more depth in the left flank.