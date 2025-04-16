Manchester United eyeing La Liga duo as Ruben Amorim looks to replace Andre Onana

Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana is having a terrible season in between the sticks and was dropped from the matchday squad at the weekend against Newcastle United. Altay Bayindir made his Premier League debut but did not impress either as the Red Devils slumped to a 4-1 defeat at the St. James’ Park on Sunday afternoon.

Ruben Amorim is expected to sign a new shot-stopper in the summer and as per Spanish source El Nacional (h/t 90min), Espanyol’s Joan Garcia and Real Sociedad’s number one Alex Remiro are on his shortlist. The Spaniards have been two of the best goalkeepers in La Liga this season and the former has especially earned a lot of interest from England.

As far as Onana is concerned, he could be sold in the summer for the right sum though it remains to be seen who is interested in the Cameroonian international. Bayindir is expected to leave the club after spending two seasons as well with the 27-year-old looking to play regularly elsewhere as he enters the prime years of his career.

Remiro would be the better addition for Man United

Between Joan Garcia and Alex Remiro, Manchester United might be better off investing in the latter. Although he is 30, he has earned himself a number of call-ups for Spain and has been the primary goalkeeper at Real Sociedad for several years. Plus, in addition to playing against the best in La Liga, he also has the experience of featuring in the Champions League.

He is about to enter the final 24 months of his contract at the Reale Arena, so his Basque employers might let him leave this summer if they fail to tie him down to a new deal. Next year, his valuation will drop significantly. The goalie also might entertain thoughts to joining Man United, one of the world’s biggest clubs, in the final few years of his career.

Joan Garcia, 23, is not only inexperienced in comparison to Remiro but has interest from the likes of Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur too, which would understandably cause an inflation to his price. That said, it will be interesting to see how much United are prepared to spend on a goalkeeper this year and if Remiro was to be their chief target, how much his asking price would be.