Arsenal set to make Martin Zubimendi first summer signing

Arsenal are set to complete the signing of Real Sociedad’s midfielder Martin Zubimendi, according to TalkSPORT.

The Spain international was heavily linked with a move to a host of clubs, particularly in the Premier League, last summer. Arsenal and Liverpool came close to reaching an agreement, but the midfielder opted to remain at San Sebastián, where he’s currently having another impressive season.

It appears the Gunners are now back in contention for his signature, as TalkSPORT now claims that the North London club are ‘confident’ of sealing a move for the Spaniard by early June of the transfer window.

Spanish outlets reported speculation about Real Madrid’s possible hijacking of the deal, but TalkSPORT clarifies that negotiations with Arsenal are progressing smoothly, and the Spanish midfielder is set to become Mikel Arteta’s first summer addition.

The report adds that the Gunners—who recently appointed Andrea Berta as their new sporting director—have informed Sociedad that they’re willing to activate Zubimendi’s £52m release clause to bring him to the Emirates.

After a last-ditch U-turn over a move to Anfield in the summer, the 26-year-old is now set for a switch to the English top-flight, with Arsenal primed to win the race for the midfield ace, according to the report.

Zubimendi could become Arteta’s first summer signing

Zubimendi has been one of the standout midfielders in La Liga in recent seasons. He possesses every quality of a perfect No. 6, and it’s no surprise that some of the top European clubs are vying for his signature.

His exquisite passing and his ability to retain possession through constant passing circulation are important attributes that Arteta would find fitting for his team.

He’s a key part of Imanol Alguacil’s build-up at Sociedad due to his efficiency on the ball and ability to beat the press and wiggle his way out of tight corners.

Although Thomas Partey has performed excellently in that position, the Ghanaian is more of a holding midfielder who wins duels and intercepts second balls than a midfield enforcer.

Zubimendi, on the other hand, keeps everything ticking due to his superior technical level and could be the perfect replacement for Jorginho, who is set to depart the Emirates this summer.