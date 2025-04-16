Man Utd in ‘contact’ to sign Liverpool target Xavi Simons

Manchester United have reportedly been in ‘contact’ over a deal to sign Liverpool target and RB Leipzig star Xavi Simons, as per the Daily Mail.

The 21-year-old initially joined Die Roten Bullen on a loan deal from Paris Saint-Germain ahead of last season before signing permanently in this winter window.

The Dutchman has been in excellent form at Red Bull Arena recently, making 23 goal contributions in all competitions last term. He was out injured for a couple of months this term, so he hasn’t played many games.

Still, the midfielder has scored 10 goals and registered six assists in 29 appearances in all competitions. He helped his side beat Wolfsburg by scoring a brace last weekend.

Now, the Daily Mail report that Man Utd are planning to bolster several areas of the squad to help Ruben Amorim turn the situation around next season.

They are prioritising signing a new striker but hiring a new attacking midfielder is also on their wishlist. United have already put together a list of targets and have earmarked Simons as a serious option for the No.10 role.

The Red Devils feel Simons’s versatility would be perfect for Amorim’s system and have already been in ‘contact’ over this deal. However, purchasing him won’t be cheap and United will have to beat tough competition to seal the deal.

Liverpool have watched the Netherlands international this season and could make a formal approach this summer. Moreover, Manchester City and Bayern Munich are also plotting a swoop for him.

Simons’s current contract with Leipzig will expire in 2027 and he is valued at around £60m by Transfermarkt.

Man Utd have started exploring the market to sign new CAMs, while Liverpool are also looking to add depth in this position despite already having Dominik Szoboszlai and Curtis Jones.

Simons is a highly talented player and could become a world-class midfielder in future so he would be a great coup for Man Utd or Liverpool if either club purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the record Premier League champion or the Merseyside club eventually make a move to sign the Leipzig star this summer.