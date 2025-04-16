Bayern Munich vs Mainz preview, H2H, team news, line-ups and prediction

Bayern Munich will hope to extend their six-point lead at the top of the table when they face fifth-placed Mainz at Allianz Arena on Saturday, April 26th.

Before their match against Dortmund, Bayern had to overcome a 1-0 deficit against Augsburg, but they benefitted from Augsburg being reduced to 10 men in the 59th minute while the score was 1-1.

The Bavarians have found the back of the net three or more times in eight of their last 13 league games, and with 83 goals in the Bundesliga, they lead the league by at least 20 goals. Bayer Leverkusen had the closest tally in second place, scoring 63 goals this season.

Under the guidance of manager Vincent Kompany, his side has an impressive goal difference of 54. With only six match weeks left, they would need to drop points at least three times to lose their hold on the title, considering Leverkusen’s goal difference is only 29.

However, Bayern face a challenging final stretch of the season, with matches against fifth-placed Mainz 05, fourth-placed RB Leipzig, and seventh-placed Borussia Monchengladbach in three of their next four games.

The Bavarians have only lost once in their last 15 league matches, winning 11, though they’ve drawn three and lost one of their last eight Bundesliga outings.

Following a strong run of nine wins in 10 games, Bayern’s formidable home form was disrupted when arch-rivals Dortmund held them to a 2-2 draw in the 137th Der Klassiker at Allianz Arena during week 29 of the Bundesliga.

Vincent Kompany’s side trailed when Maximilian Beier escaped his defender to head the ball through Jonas Urbig’s legs, marking Dortmund’s first shot on target. Raphael Guerreiro responded by scoring the equaliser against his former team, much to the delight of fans with Bayern Munich tickets.

Bayern swiftly took the lead four minutes later with Serge Gnabry’s stunning strike, bending the ball past Gregor Kobel after effortlessly dribbling past two defenders. Despite this, Borussia Dortmund salvaged a draw when Waldemar Anton converted the rebound following Serhou Guirassy’s acrobatic shot being saved into his path.

Despite this setback, Kompany’s team holds a six-point lead with just five matches remaining, as Bayer Leverkusen could only manage a draw at home to Union Berlin earlier that Saturday.

Mainz have been one of the standout teams in the Bundesliga this season, holding 5th place with 46 points from 28 matches. Their record of 13 wins, seven draws, and eight losses has propelled them into the European qualification race, an impressive feat for a club often regarded as a mid-table side.

Their recent form has been inconsistent, with one win, two draws, and two losses in their last five matches across all competitions.

Nonetheless, Mainz’s overall performance this season, especially at home, have been praiseworthy. The team have built a solid home record, with six wins, five draws, and three losses, turning the MEWA ARENA into a difficult venue for opponents.

Under manager Bo Henriksen, Mainz have embraced an exciting, attacking approach to their football. Henriksen’s tactical expertise is evident in how his side adapts to various opponents while maintaining their attacking philosophy. The Danish coach has fostered a resilient, never-give-up attitude among his players, which has been crucial in their push for European competition.

However, Henriksen will be worried by the team’s defensive struggles. They have failed to secure a clean sheet in their last six matches, conceding eight goals in their previous four outings.

Mainz are just two points behind fourth-place RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga standings. As they head to Munich to face league leaders Bayern, they hope to leapfrog Die Roten Bullen into the final Champions League spot.

Ahead of the trip to Allianz Arena, Die Nullfünfer will hope to rediscover form, giving them hope, having won three consecutive away games against Heidenheim, RB Leipzig, and Borussia Monchengladbach. However, they have since suffered back-to-back defeats on the road, first to Dortmund and then to Hoffenheim.

Bayern Munich vs Mainz match details

Date: Saturday, 26th April, 2025

Location: Munich, Germany

Venue: Allianz Arena

Kick-off time: 02:30 PM GMT, 01:30 PM UTC

Tickets: Bayern Munich vs Mainz tickets can be purchased from the clubs or through a reputable online reseller such as Seatsnet.com.

Match Stats and head-to-head

• Head coach Henriksen look to improve his team’s inability to keep a clean sheet in their last six matches, conceding eight goals in their previous four games.

• Recent performances have been inconsistent for Mainz, with only one win, two draws, and two losses in their last five outings across all competitions.

• Mainz has been one of the season’s surprises in the Bundesliga, currently occupying 5th place with 46 points from 28 matches. Their strong record of 13 wins, seven draws, and eight defeats puts them in the running for European qualification.

• Bayern have suffered just one defeat in their last 15 league games, winning 11 times. However, they have drawn three and lost one of their previous eight matches in the top flight.

• Bayern’s total of 83 goals in the Bundesliga is at least 20 more than any other team in the league, with second-placed Bayer Leverkusen closest on 63 goals this season.

• After a successful run of three consecutive away victories against Heidenheim, RB Leipzig, and Borussia Monchengladbach, Mainz has now suffered back-to-back defeats on the road, losing to Dortmund and Hoffenheim.

• Despite facing defensive injury issues this season, Bayern boasts the best defence in the Bundesliga, conceding only 29 goals. Mainz, their matchweek 31 opponents, has conceded 34 goals, placing them second in this category.

Team news

Bayern will have to cope without Jamal Musiala for the remainder of the season, meaning Raphael Guerreiro could be deployed as the number 10 once more. He made an impact off the bench in the clash against Dortmund, despite Thomas Müller scoring after his substitution last week.

Jonas Urbig will continue in goal, with Manuel Neuer’s return pushed back to the end of April at the earliest. Bayern also face numerous defensive absences, with injuries sidelining Alphonso Davies, Dayot Upamecano, and Hiroki Ito.

Serge Gnabry, having scored during his substitute appearance against Dortmund, has made a case for a starting position, putting pressure on Leroy Sané. Nevertheless, Kompany will likely stick with Sané in the lineup, even with Kingsley Coman also available.

Mainz will likely have most of their key players available for Saturday’s match. However, there is uncertainty surrounding centre-back Danny da Costa, and Stefan Bell will be unavailable due to a hamstring issue.

Andreas Hanche-Olsen, Moritz Jenz, and Dominik Kohr might be selected to shield goalkeeper Robin Zentner in a three-person defence.

Midfielder Kaishu Sano is expected to start against Bayern, but with his usual partner Nadiem Amiri sidelined through injury, Lennard Maloney may be called upon to fill the gap.

Predicted starting lineup

Bayern Munich predicted starting lineup:

Urbig; Laimer, Dier, Kim, Stanisic; Kimmich, Goretzka; Olise, Guerreiro, Sane; Kane

Mainz predicted starting lineup:

Zentner; Hanche-Olsen, Jenz, Kohr; Caci, Sano, Maloney, Mwene; Nebel, Lee; Burkardt.

Prediction

Bayern were fortunate to see Leverkusen falter at home over the weekend, as Kompany’s side could only manage a 2-2 draw with Borussia Dortmund in Der Klassiker. Nevertheless, a six-point advantage with just five matches remaining is beginning to appear secure.

That said, Bayern cannot afford to be complacent. Leverkusen, who have only suffered two losses this season—on par with Bayern—will be eager to capitalise on any further mistakes by the Bavarians. However, they failed to do so last weekend, settling for a disappointing 0-0 draw at home against Union Berlin.

To edge closer to securing the title, Bayern will need four more victories in their upcoming matches. Although Mainz, a team vying for a Champions League spot, presents a tough challenge, the Bavarians are unlikely to drop points in back-to-back games.

We’re predicting a 2-1 win for Bayern.