Man Utd and Tottenham set sights on Eintracht Frankfurt goalkeeper Kauã Santos

Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United have enquired about Eintracht Frankfurt’s goalkeeper Kauã Santos over a possible move in the summer, according to German outlet Sport Bild.

The 22-year-old moved to Frankfurt from Brazilian side Flamengo and served as an understudy to first-choice goalkeeper Kevin Trapp. Unfortunately, the German goalkeeper suffered an injury, and Santos has been beyond impressive deputising in goal for the club.

It appears his performances have piqued the interest of clubs in England, as Bild claims that Spurs’ technical director Johan Lange and United’s director of football Christopher Vivell made enquiries with Frankfurt’s sporting director Markus Krösche over the goalkeeper’s potential availability.

The Red Devils indicated interest in the Brazilian goalkeeper last summer, but according to the report, it’ll take a sizeable fee to sign him this summer following his contract extension to remain at Deutsche Bank Park until 2030.

According to the report, Frankfurt are determined to keep the 6ft 6in shot-stopper, and it’ll be interesting to see if the German club would refute offers from United and Tottenham if they agreed to pay his €60m (£51m) valuation.

Gloves

Santos made an immediate impression on his debut, stepping in at halftime to replace the injured Trapp during the 2024/25 season’s Matchday 3 victory over Wolfsburg.

From our partner tips.gg

With a towering height, he possesses the physical attributes to dominate as a presence in goal, combined with remarkable shot-stopping abilities.

While Ange Postecoglou may have blamed the ‘football gods’ for his side’s 1-1 draw against Eintracht Frankfurt in the first leg of the Europa League quarter-final at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, it was largely due to the heroics of Santos, who produced a goalkeeping masterclass to foil efforts from Son Heung-min, James Maddison, and Micky van de Ven in stoppage time.

It’s unsurprising that Spurs, alongside United, have now made enquiries to sign the goalkeeper, and it’ll be interesting to see which club is willing to fork out £51m to lure him to England in the summer.