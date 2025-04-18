Manchester United offer £660k p/w contract to Victor Osimhen

Manchester United remain on track to play in the Champions League next season by virtue of winning the Europa League, thanks to securing qualification into the semi-final of the competition at Olympique Lyon’s expense on Thursday. The Red Devils face Athletic Bilbao next before potentially taking on Bodo Glimt or Tottenham Hotspur in the final in May.

In spite of the team’s commendable displays on the continental stage, their form in the Premier League has been concerning and several new investments are required in the summer to do better next season. A striker’s purchase is one of Man United’s key priorities with Napoli marksman Victor Osimhen heavily linked with a swoop to Old Trafford in recent weeks.

He has now been offered a mammoth contract, as per journalist Ali Naci Kukuc (h/t 90min), with Manchester United prepared to pay the Nigerian international a whopping £660,000 per week. It would make him the highest earner in the club’s history, currently in the Premier League and one of the best paid players presently in the world as well.

United unlikely to offer as much money

Though a claim has been made regarding Manchester United’s financial offer to Victor Osimhen, it is very likely far from the truth. Sir Jim Ratcliffe has already admitted that the club is in a precarious monetary position and an annual salary upwards of £30 million per year is the last thing the Red Devils can afford to pay, particularly without making a single sale yet.

Osimhen’s qualities are there for all to see with the 26-year-old being described as the ‘best striker in the world’ in his homeland, and he is excelling on loan at Galatasaray as well, although it simply does not make sense for United to disrupt their wage structure for one player. That’s not to say, however, that he may not join them in the summer.

A swoop for the lethal marksman remains a very realistic possibility for the Red Devils, especially given that his asking price of £62 million can be matched if the club gets rid of some of its deadweight. In doing so, offering Osimhen a reasonably good salary also will not be a problem, more so if players like Alejandro Garnacho or Rasmus Hojlund can be offloaded in a swap deal.