Robertson and Szoboszlai start as Slot makes two changes | Predicted Liverpool XI vs Leicester City

Liverpool are set to face Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on matchday 33 of the Premier League this afternoon as they look to take another massive step towards the league title. With Arsenal dropping points in each of their last couple of outings, Liverpool’s task has become easier towards the last few matchdays of the English top flight.

Arne Slot will not make a complacent team selection, however, and will field his best starting eleven. Here is a look at the team the Dutchman is expected to deploy later today.

Goalkeeper – Alisson Becker is likely to keep his place in goal ahead of Caoimhin Kelleher.

Defenders – Andy Robertson could replace Kostas Tsimikas at left back after the Greek played last weekend. Trent Alexander-Arnold is set to make the bench but might not be risked from the word go, which means Conor Bradley is expected to feature at right back once again.

Ibrahima Konate and Virgil van Dijk are the favourites to pair together at centre back.

Midfielders – Alexis Mac Allister and Ryan Gravenberch have been two of Liverpool’s most crucial fixtures this season in the double pivot. They may be entrusted versus Leicester City as well from the first whistle. Meanwhile, Dominik Szoboszlai could return to the team as the attacking midfielder having been benched in the team’s last game.

Luis Diaz and Mohamed Salah are likely to retain their places on the left and right flanks, respectively, too. The Colombian international was on target in Liverpool’s last game against West Ham though Salah is going through a barren run.

Forward – Diogo Jota might continue to feature as the centre forward with Darwin Nunez’s form and future both under the scanner.

Here is a look at how the Reds might line-up on paper against Ruud van Nistelrooy’s outfit.