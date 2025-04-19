A range of handy apps for Premier League fans

If you’re a fan of Arsenal or Brentford, it can sometimes be hard to keep tabs on the fast-moving nature of top-flight football. That’s where apps come in, with Premier League fans on every corner of the globe relying on a selection of valuable applications to keep them fully informed on the biggest league in the world.

Housed on popular modern-day devices like smartphones and tablets, these apps can come in handy throughout an average season. Whether you’re looking for injury news ahead of making your fantasy picks or you require detailed statistical analysis ahead of having a bet online, there are some highly informative apps out there that can be accessed with ease and enable you to know about everything Premier League football-related. Let’s take a look at some of them below.

The Premier League Official app is a good place to start

The official application of the competition is an app all Premier League followers should have. Not only does it contain the aforementioned Fantasy Premier League, but this superb app also offers in-depth statistics, news on every club in the league, live score updates, historical stories, video content, and so much more. This excellent app is definitely worth downloading your one-stop shop for all things Premier League-related.

FlashScore is perfect for live score updates

If you can’t attend a fixture on Saturday but want to follow the action from the wedding you’ve been dragged along to, FlashScore is perfect for live score updates. One of the most reliable apps in this area, it’s a straightforward app to navigate, offering accurate live updates that will help you feel closer to the action on the pitch. Also offering customized notification features and video highlights to watch, FlashScore is an excellent app for football fans to download.

X is essential for transfer news and more

While X tends to divide opinion these days, there is no denying just how useful it is for football fans in 2025. Breaking news tends to be shared on the platform first by reliable journalists. There is transfer news to follow and injury updates ahead of any other online destination, and you can even debate with your fellow fans on various team issues and the like. Of course, it depends on who you’re following on X, but if you add the right people to your timeline, then it’s an app you’ll turn to a lot throughout an average week.

FotMob is full of interesting statistics

If the statistical side of the beautiful game interests you, then FotMob is an app you need in your life. You can assess your beloved club’s most impactful players; there are things like shot maps and player ratings to look at, while it also boasts a user-friendly interface in what is a slick and easy-to-use app. With statistics from other leagues to consider looking at to keep you in the know about football as a whole, FotMob is impressive.

The FIFA app features it all

Also, looking at international competitions and other leagues worldwide, for Premier League fans, the FIFA app offers an array of superb content based on English football’s top flight. From unmissable news to match stats on the Premier League’s selection of clubs, it’s an essential app for any passionate football supporter.

Fanatix offers short match highlights

Despite not being perfect and always up to date, Fanatix is still a viable option for fans who want match highlights. This well-liked app contains micro-highlights that can be accessed on mobile while on the go.